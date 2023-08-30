Bossip Video

Are you ready for Season 3?

Just a day after announcing the premiere date for Power Book III: Raising Kanan, Starz revealed hit drama BMF will return for Season 3 on Friday, March 1, 2024.

Fans were treated to sneak peeks of the upcoming STARZ slate including Power Book IV: Force, Power Book III: Raising Kanan, and BMF which will roll out consistently through late Spring, offering viewers non-stop action-packed drama.

BMF Season 3 resumes the storyline inspired by brothers Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory (Demetrius Flenory, Jr.) and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory (Da’Vinchi) who established one of the most infamous crime families in the country known as Black Mafia Family.

Picking up in the early ’90s, Season 3 centers around the Flenory Family reinventing itself amid Meech’s move to Atlanta to bolster the BMF empire in the south that he and Terry created in Detroit.

With more money comes more problems so it will be interesting to see how the brothers handle business as they pursue the American Dream.

BMF is executive produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson through his G-Unit film and television company alongside showrunner, executive producer, writer, and Detroit native Randy Huggins and interim showrunner and executive producer Heather Zuhlke.

New BMF episodes will drop Fridays at midnight ET/PT on the STARZ app, all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms, and internationally on the LIONSGATE+premium streaming platform in the U.K. and Ireland.

On linear, it will debut on STARZ at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT in the U.S. and Canada.