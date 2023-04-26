Bossip Video

Viola Brands is officially selling flowers in Nevada and what better way to get the word out than an in-store with NBA legend Allen Iverson?

Al Harrington’s Viola Brands is constantly expanding its footprint throughout every state where cannabis is legal. The premier black-owned cannabis brand has made waves in Michigan and Arizona and it’s now taking over Nevada. To celebrate the official launch, Viola brought all the specialty strains, and limited-edition merch to the state and even had Al Harrington and Allen Iverson on hand. Friends of the brand Stephen Jackson and CJ Watson also showed up to support and surprise those in attendance.

In total, two dispensaries were blessed with this special pop-up; RISE in Henderson and Health For Life in Las Vegas. Fans were able to kick it with all four NBA legends and get autographs while indulging in Viola’s Iverson line of cannabis. Since the announcement of the Viola and Allen Iverson collaboration, the brand and the NBA legend have been actively outside promoting and we hear another pop-up will be coming soon.

For now, you can check out scenes from the Nevada launch below.