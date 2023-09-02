Bossip Video

Former Housewife Kim Zolciak may soon be homeless if her husband, Kroy Biermann, gets his way.

Kroy requested a judge’s permission to sell his $3 million home with Kim to remedy their roaring financial issues.

The former NFL player asked for an emergency hearing to place their property on the real estate market, Page Six reports.

Apparently, ya boy got tired of pulling the financial weight because Kroy claims Kim’s gambling addiction “financially devastated” their family.

The 37-year-old says the Bravolebrity was “spending substantial time and marital funds on gambling and other games of chance.”

Kroy claims the family has “significant debt” that must be paid. However, the former athlete says his wife has left him solo dolo to clear it.

The couple also owes the IRS more than one million dollars.

In court documents, Kroy admitted to selling his personal belongings to keep up with the mortgage payments, which ultimately allowed them to avoid foreclosure earlier this year.

Despite the fact that the estranged couple is facing foreclosure for not making July’s mortgage payment, the former Falcon says his wig-wearing wife is not helping him decrease their debt. Kim has sold some of her luxury handbags that have secured funds, but she will not contribute to paying household bills.

“None of the funds garnered from the sale of these items have gone towards the mortgage, or any other bills”, Kroy stated.

Kim Zolciak And Kroy Biermann Sought Divorce In May Over Finances, Then Kroy Filed Again On A Dare In August

The former linebacker’s quest to sell comes a week after he filed for divorce from the Real Housewives of Atlanta vet a second time. As BOSSIP previously reported, Kim dared Kroy to file for divorce again during a fight about money, and he did it the same day.

The two initially submitted documents to dissolve their marriage in May. They reconciled for six weeks of more bitter beefing at home before Kroy wanted out again.

Kroy declared their marriage “irretrievably broken.” He requested sole legal and physical custody of their adolescent children, Kroy Jr., 12, Kash, 11, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9.

The couple had a massive fight over their flailing finances, which prompted Kroy to throw the deuces again.

“They’ve gotten ridiculously petty over who hasn’t paid bills,” a source told the outlet. “They’re counting down to pennies.”

In addition to the mortgage and IRS bill, the couple’s credit cards are out of control. Saks/Capital One sued them for more than $150,000 in unpaid credit card debt, and Target did the same for $2,482.24. BMW Financial Services jumped in on the suing fun. It hit Kroy with legal action for missing several car payments on a vehicle worth $400,100.

Their oldest daughter, Brielle, is following in the family’s footsteps. American Express sued her for failing to pay a balance of $12,870.25 for her credit card.

The former footballer’s attorney is pointing the finger directly at Kim for all of the financial hardship.

“Mr. Biermann never imagined that he would find himself in this position, having a car repossessed.” “But this is the fallout when folks find themselves spending way beyond their means. Kroy retired and no longer receives that NFL salary. … I don’t think anyone told Kim.”

The Biermanns’ contentious divorce has been plagued with punches, kidnapping, and thievery. In addition to 911 calls, church visits and insider reports that the two “hate each other.”

Separation is this duo’s best bet. Selling their home to dissolve their debt appears to be the best solution.

If the judge agrees, they both must find new residences expeditiously.

What’s a housewife with no home? It might be Kim Zolciak.