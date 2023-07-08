Bossip Video

Real Housewife of Atlanta alum Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann have decided to give their tumultuous marriage another try.

The court documents secured by TMZ verify the couple filed to dismiss their petitions for divorce on Friday. Did Jesus fix it, or is it “cheaper to keep her” (and her wigs)?

The change of heart comes days after the pair attended church with their four youngest children, Kroy Jr., 12, Kash, 11, and fraternal twins Kaia and Kane, 9.

According to TMZ’s source, things have recently taken a turn for the better, and the spouses are exhausting all efforts to create a healthy relationship, particularly for the sake of their children. The insider claims their divorce wasn’t due to a lack of love, which actually created a solid foundation for them to return to.

No one could have predicted Kim and Kroy would reconcile this quickly, if ever.

Kim Zolciak And Kroy Biermann’s Marriage Took A Nasty Turn After They Were “Tardy” To Pay $1 Million Tax Bill

As previously reported, the pair were making all attempts to avoid one another as they resided in the same home.

Just before the initial divorce filing, they fell on hard times financially after the IRS hit them with a $1 million tax bill. The former footballer and reality star, who have been married for 11 years, seemed like a peaceful couple. It shocked the public when they began hurling jaw-dropping allegations against each other.

Kroy accused his cougar-ish wife of punching him in the head the day before he trekked to the courthouse to file for divorce. Kim, 45, claimed the doting dad may be a danger to their children due to heavy marijuana use, while Kroy says the “Don’t Be Tardy” singer has a gambling addiction.

The retired athlete asked the court to grant their children a guardian to protect them from Kim’s alleged abusive actions. She responded via court docs by denouncing the “harmful” allegations.

Zolciak told People last month, “It’s really sad the way Kroy is causing our divorce to play out in the media like this because it could have a profound effect on our children in the long run.

Kim accused Kroy, 37, of attempting “to paint Kim as an unfit mother” to their children “for his own gain.” Surprisingly, her former RHOA castmate, NeNe Leakes, revealed she spoke to Kim after reading the wild headlines.

Earlier this week, she told TMZ, “I don’t know how she’s doing overall. I just reached out to her because she reached out to me during the time when I was really going through something,” referencing the passing of her late husband, Gregg.

She added, “I would have to think she’s taking it hard. It’s divorce. It’s not easy.”

Social Media Reacts To Kim Zolciak And Kroy Biermann Reconciling After Messy Marriage Drama

Of course, social media gave their opinion on the couple’s decision to fight for their relationship.

One commenter wrote, “Cheaper to keep her….maybe” and another added, “math wasn’t mathin….” Someone else quipped, “yeah, rent too expensive to be separated”. Another commenter speculated, “They must be filming a show and the divorce would have gave it more spice.”

It’s always heartwarming to see couples repair their broken love. However, when the toxicity is irreparable, you must throw the whole marriage in the garbage.

Only time will tell if the Atlantans will heal from the trauma of the past two months and live happily ever after.

One word of advice, don’t just attend marriage counseling — seek individual therapy. Thank us later.