#RHOA alum Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann’s marriage is over AGAIN after Kim dared him to divorce her a second time, and he filed the papers the same day.
After all the fighting, cop-calling, and nasty accusations, the reality stars are right back where they started four months ago: headed to divorce court. TMZ reports Kroy filed for divorce a second time on Thursday as he and Kim reportedly continue to feud over the couple’s funny money.
Kroy And Kim Filed For Divorce Over Finances And Foreclosure This Spring
As BOSSIP previously reported, Kim and Kroy first filed for divorce in May as they faced over $1 million in tax debts and foreclosure of their Georgia mansion. They worked out an agreement to get their home off the auction block, but working out the marriage was another story.
The final straw in May was that the couple’s vicious arguments turned physical. The day before Kroy filed for divorce for the first time, Kim allegedly punched him in the head. The retired football star declined to press charges despite having a recording of the alleged altercation.
Kroy accused his estranged wife of burning through their money with expensive tastes and a”gambling addiction.” He submitted bank records to prove her “compulsion financially devastated” the family with thousands of dollars withdrawn to allegedly feed her habit.
The situation got so desperate Kim even started to sell her infamous wig collection. It looks like she needs to put those used units back up for sale. The couple filed to dismiss their divorce petitions in July, now they’re back at each other’s throats.
Kim Zolciak Reportedly Dared Kroy Biermann To Divorce Her Again, And Kroy Filed The Same Day
Sources close to the couple claim that they’ve been arguing about money nonstop for weeks. Once again, things turned “nasty” as they fired accusations about who was responsible for their financial problems.
Despite reports that Kim and Kroy “hate each other,” they continued to share the same home with their four children together. The couple shares Kroy Jr., 12, Kash, 11, and fraternal twins Kaia and Kane, 9.
The children who seemed to bring them back together became the center of the fiercest fight yet. Kroy is seeking sole physical and legal custody of their children. He also filed for child support and alimony from Kim. After Kim reportedly berated Kroy about not making any money since his NFL retirement, the “Don’t Be Tardy” singer may have to put her money where her mouth is.
Kim also might need to find a new place to live. Kroy’s filing requested exclusive use of the marital residence. That might be for the best since fighting is the only thing they can seem to agree about or do anymore.
“They’ve gotten ridiculously petty over who hasn’t paid bills. They’re counting down to pennies,” a source told TMZ.
During the frequent Biermann family beef, Kroy regularly threw down the divorce card like the big joker. When he threatened to break up again on Thursday, Kim reportedly dared him to do it. Kroy wasted no time taking her up on the offer and raced to the courthouse to file his freedom papers.
Kim has not yet publicly responded to Kroy’s divorce filing.
Is this really the end of Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann? Do you think the divorce drama will play out on reality TV?
