#RHOA alum Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann’s marriage is over AGAIN after Kim dared him to divorce her a second time, and he filed the papers the same day.

After all the fighting, cop-calling, and nasty accusations, the reality stars are right back where they started four months ago: headed to divorce court. TMZ reports Kroy filed for divorce a second time on Thursday as he and Kim reportedly continue to feud over the couple’s funny money.

As BOSSIP previously reported, Kim and Kroy first filed for divorce in May as they faced over $1 million in tax debts and foreclosure of their Georgia mansion. They worked out an agreement to get their home off the auction block, but working out the marriage was another story.

The final straw in May was that the couple’s vicious arguments turned physical. The day before Kroy filed for divorce for the first time, Kim allegedly punched him in the head. The retired football star declined to press charges despite having a recording of the alleged altercation.

Kim Zolciak and Kroy calling the divorce after we done seen them calling the police on each other, calling for drug tests and CPS and lawyers for two months and traumatizing them children …. Lord a SCHEME!!!! #RHOA pic.twitter.com/tHLsb3e0xe — Mihrimah| FS |xanaxed barbie |SAGAFTRA/WGA✊ |🪬🤲 (@Mihrimah_FS) July 7, 2023

Kroy accused his estranged wife of burning through their money with expensive tastes and a”gambling addiction.” He submitted bank records to prove her “compulsion financially devastated” the family with thousands of dollars withdrawn to allegedly feed her habit.

The situation got so desperate Kim even started to sell her infamous wig collection. It looks like she needs to put those used units back up for sale. The couple filed to dismiss their divorce petitions in July, now they’re back at each other’s throats.

Kim Zolciak be selling them wigs and bags as soon as Kroy be filing for divorce 🤣🤣 You can tell them rumors are true. — Queen C 💋 (@_ScarlettNyte) August 25, 2023

