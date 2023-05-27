A woman’s gotta do what a woman’s gotta do. For Kim Zolciak, that’s allegedly going from high rollers to hair rollers to sell her infamous wig collection.

Kim is reportedly selling her blonde wigs for quick cash during financial hardship her estranged husband, Kroy Biermann, claims she caused.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum is selling her signature wigs that were often a hot topic on the reality show. However, nabbing one won’t be cheap. How much does it cost to rock Kim’s hand-me-down bundles? They’re listed for up to $2,750 each on her digital storefront, The Biermann’s Closet.

The seven wigs available for sale vary in style, cut and color. Prices start at $1,500 per unit. Really, Kim?

We wonder how much the wig Sherée tugged on during their altercation on the RHOA Season 2 episode, “Unbeweavable,” would go for?

Kim has always claimed to have “great hair” under the protective style but says, “Wigs are just easier.”

Twitter weighed in on Kim getting rid of her wigs in exchange for cash, with one user writing, “I’d probably pay to see a picture of her Bald head, but I wouldn’t pay a penny for those Party City wigs.”

Another urged her to find employment to eliminate her financial problems, “How about getting a job! Kim is pathetic!”

Someone else shared their critically candid thoughts, “Loser seriously a gambler who doesn’t care about the money she spends and destroys her family completely. She’s a NIGHTMARE! Poor Kroy! I think she’s a liar and a fraudulent person who doesn’t care about anyone but herself”.

Another noted, “She always seemed like a house of cards… she’s old now though, she’s not going to be sweeping rich men off their feet anymore…”

