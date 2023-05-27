A woman’s gotta do what a woman’s gotta do. For Kim Zolciak, that’s allegedly going from high rollers to hair rollers to sell her infamous wig collection.
Kim is reportedly selling her blonde wigs for quick cash during financial hardship her estranged husband, Kroy Biermann, claims she caused.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum is selling her signature wigs that were often a hot topic on the reality show. However, nabbing one won’t be cheap. How much does it cost to rock Kim’s hand-me-down bundles? They’re listed for up to $2,750 each on her digital storefront, The Biermann’s Closet.
The seven wigs available for sale vary in style, cut and color. Prices start at $1,500 per unit. Really, Kim?
We wonder how much the wig Sherée tugged on during their altercation on the RHOA Season 2 episode, “Unbeweavable,” would go for?
Kim has always claimed to have “great hair” under the protective style but says, “Wigs are just easier.”
Twitter weighed in on Kim getting rid of her wigs in exchange for cash, with one user writing, “I’d probably pay to see a picture of her Bald head, but I wouldn’t pay a penny for those Party City wigs.”
— Larsa Pippen's Bunions 🦶 (@aydin_kenya) May 27, 2023
Another urged her to find employment to eliminate her financial problems, “How about getting a job! Kim is pathetic!”
How about getting a job! Kim is pathetic!
— Pamela Nolan Lewis (@pnl50) May 26, 2023
Someone else shared their critically candid thoughts, “Loser seriously a gambler who doesn’t care about the money she spends and destroys her family completely. She’s a NIGHTMARE! Poor Kroy! I think she’s a liar and a fraudulent person who doesn’t care about anyone but herself”.
— Sweetpea 🌺 (@ThomasEt21393) May 26, 2023
Another noted, “She always seemed like a house of cards… she’s old now though, she’s not going to be sweeping rich men off their feet anymore…”
She always seemed like a house of cards…she’s old now though, she’s not going to be sweeping rich men off their feet anymore…
— Micah (@Micahissad) May 26, 2023
Yikes! Read Kroy’s accusations that Kim “financially devastated” the family with an alleged gambling addiction after the flip!
Kroy Biermann Accuses Kim Zolciak Of Gambling Addiction That “Financially Devastated” The Family
As previously reported, Kim and her soon-to-be-ex husband, Kroy, are divorcing. The couple narrowly avoided their multi-million-dollar Georgia mansion entering foreclosure and hitting the auction block amid a whopping $1.1 million federal tax bill. Zolciak, 44, and Kroy, 37, also owe roughly $15,000 in state taxes dating back to 2018.
Kim’s wig-selling venture comes just days after Kroy claimed the reality star had “compulsions” that “financially devastated” the family.
In court documents Page Six obtained, Kroy asserts Kim has been “spending substantial time and marital funds on gambling and other games of chance. Adding that “this compulsion has financially devastated the parties.”
Whew, chile! ☕ Kroy claiming Kim “financially devastated” the family by gambling away their coin is 1 thing, but him adding bank statements & going on court record sayin she's an UNFIT mom is somethin' else!!! 😲🫢
Damn. Well, he can never say she didn't show him who she was… pic.twitter.com/EDDqOZE4kP
— Mr. Mention It All 😄📺🇯🇲 🏳️🌈 (@MrMentionItAll) May 22, 2023
The former footballer alleged “[Kim’s] time is so consumed with online gambling” that she cannot properly parent their four young children. The couple shares Kroy, age 11, Kash, age 10, and 9-year-old fraternal twins Kaia and Kane. Kim also has two adult daughters, Brielle, 26, and Ariana Biermann, 21, from previous relationships that Kroy legally adopted as minors.
The Atlanta Falcons alum submitted copies of bank statements and checks that he claims show Kim’s thousands of dollars in withdrawals to support her alleged gambling addiction. That’s not the only allegation Kroy made in their messy divorce.
Kim and Kroy’s bank statements. #kimandkroy #rhoa #dontbetardy pic.twitter.com/Yuul7rYbVt
— 𝒯𝒽𝒾𝓈 𝒩𝒾𝑒𝒸𝑒 (@rcbird1021) May 23, 2023
Court documents also revealed he wants the reality star tested for mental health issues. He demanded evaluations for narcissistic personality disorder, depression and bipolar disorder, amongst others. Kroy’s request for a psych evaluation follows Kim’s motion for the NFL vet to be drug tested. She stated in a previous filing that Biermann smokes marijuana and is worried about the “safety” of their children while under his care.
Both have petitioned the court for sole legal custody as a bitter custody battle mounts. Awkwardly, the pair still remain in the same residence as they co-parent their children.
The tension behind those mansion walls must be thicker than her wigs’ strand count.
With any luck, Kim will be able to say “Bye Wig!” to all her lace fronts and generate the funds she is seeking.
