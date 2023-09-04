Bossip Video

Streetwear/luxury fashion brand PURPLE is introducinmg drop 1 from its fall/winter 2023 collection with a stylish lookbook.

PURPLE is without question one of the hottest fashion brands in the world right now and you can see the brand on celebrities such as Drake, Quavo, Ludacris, Kid Cudi, Justin Bieber, Floyd Mayweather, Jim Jones, and Chris Rock. As the year continues to wind down, the brand has officially released drop 1 from its fall/winter collection.

You can shop the collection at your favorite retailers such as Saks, Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Bloomingdale’s, and Farfetch.

With the FW23 collection, PURPLE has a dapper mix of puffer jackets, hoodies, crewnecks, and tees. If you’re looking to re-do your entire wardrobe the brand has you covered from block colors to Camo cargos and jeans in every wash you could imagine. Jeans are the bread and butter for the company and aside from the array of washes, they have also mixed up the cuts on their jeans.

Below you can view the Fall and Winter 23 lookbook, but keep in mind this is only drop 1 from PURPLE and there’s more to come.