Fans have been begging for a visual for “Snooze” and after a delay, SZA has released the video with celebrity cameos.

In the video, the songstress gets her cuddle on with Power Book II star Woody McClain, Beef star Young Mazino, producer Benny Blanco, and Justin Bieber. Fans were shocked to see Bieber in the visual and immediately rumors spread that he might be on the remix of the smash hit.

Additionally, the singer also released the popular Tik-Tok version of the track which is faster than the original. According to Variety, a deluxe version of SOS featuring 10 additional tracks will be released later this year.

Calling SOS a commercial success would be an understatement as it has over 8 billion global streams and holds an RIAA double-platinum certification. Additionally, the album is speeding toward triple-platinum status. SZA has already completed a sold-out tour for her chart-topping album but because of its popularity, she had to turn around and head right back on tour.

The songstress has tour stops in London, Glasgow, and Amsterdam as well as in Tampa, Brooklyn, and L.A.

S.O.S. NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:

Wed Sep 20 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center Fri Sep 22 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena Sun Sep 24 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena Tue Sep 26 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center Thu Sep 28 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena Sat Sep 30 – Boston, MA – TD Garden Sun Oct 01 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center Wed Oct 04 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena Fri Oct 06 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center Sat Oct 07 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center Tue Oct 10 – Chicago, IL – United Center Wed Oct 11 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center Sat Oct 14 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center Sun Oct 15 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center Wed Oct 18 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena Thu Oct 19 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena Sun Oct 22 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena Mon Oct 23 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena Thu Oct 26 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center Sat Oct 28 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena Sun Oct 29 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Watch the video for SZA’s “Snooze” below.