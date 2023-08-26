Fans have been begging for a visual for “Snooze” and after a delay, SZA has released the video with celebrity cameos.
In the video, the songstress gets her cuddle on with Power Book II star Woody McClain, Beef star Young Mazino, producer Benny Blanco, and Justin Bieber. Fans were shocked to see Bieber in the visual and immediately rumors spread that he might be on the remix of the smash hit.
Additionally, the singer also released the popular Tik-Tok version of the track which is faster than the original. According to Variety, a deluxe version of SOS featuring 10 additional tracks will be released later this year.
Calling SOS a commercial success would be an understatement as it has over 8 billion global streams and holds an RIAA double-platinum certification. Additionally, the album is speeding toward triple-platinum status. SZA has already completed a sold-out tour for her chart-topping album but because of its popularity, she had to turn around and head right back on tour.
The songstress has tour stops in London, Glasgow, and Amsterdam as well as in Tampa, Brooklyn, and L.A.
S.O.S. NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:
Wed Sep 20 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
Fri Sep 22 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
Sun Sep 24 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Tue Sep 26 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
Thu Sep 28 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena Sat
Sep 30 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Sun Oct 01 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
Wed Oct 04 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Fri Oct 06 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Sat Oct 07 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Tue Oct 10 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Wed Oct 11 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
Sat Oct 14 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Sun Oct 15 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center
Wed Oct 18 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Thu Oct 19 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena
Sun Oct 22 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
Mon Oct 23 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
Thu Oct 26 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
Sat Oct 28 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
Sun Oct 29 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
Watch the video for SZA’s “Snooze” below.
