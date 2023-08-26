Bossip Video

Fans have been begging for a visual for “Snooze” and after a delay, SZA has released the video with celebrity cameos.

In the video, the songstress gets her cuddle on with Power Book II star Woody McClain, Beef star Young Mazino, producer Benny Blanco, and Justin Bieber. Fans were shocked to see Bieber in the visual and immediately rumors spread that he might be on the remix of the smash hit.

Additionally, the singer also released the popular Tik-Tok version of the track which is faster than the original. According to Variety, a deluxe version of SOS featuring 10 additional tracks will be released later this year.

Calling SOS a commercial success would be an understatement as it has over 8 billion global streams and holds an RIAA double-platinum certification. Additionally, the album is speeding toward triple-platinum status. SZA has already completed a sold-out tour for her chart-topping album but because of its popularity, she had to turn around and head right back on tour.

The songstress has tour stops in London, Glasgow, and Amsterdam as well as in Tampa, Brooklyn, and L.A.

S.O.S. NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:

Wed Sep 20 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Fri Sep 22 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Sun Sep 24 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Tue Sep 26 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Thu Sep 28 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena Sat

Sep 30 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Sun Oct 01 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Wed Oct 04 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Fri Oct 06 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Sat Oct 07 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Tue Oct 10 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Wed Oct 11 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Sat Oct 14 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Sun Oct 15 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center

Wed Oct 18 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Thu Oct 19 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena

Sun Oct 22 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Mon Oct 23 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Thu Oct 26 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Sat Oct 28 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Sun Oct 29 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Watch the video for SZA’s “Snooze” below.

