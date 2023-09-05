Bossip Video

A shocking report from ESPN details Antonio Brown allegedly threatening members of his Arena League team with a gun.

When it comes to bizarre stories it seems like the former NFL player is always good for a few every year and while his ownership of an Arena League team was one of them, we somehow had a feeling that the real story was happening behind the scenes.

According to a new report from ESPN, the ex-baller allegedly threatened his Albany Empire players with a gun during his brief stint as an owner.

To make matters worse it all stemmed from players’ frustrations about a tribute to their late teammate Moqut Ruffins that was deleted.

After unsuccessful attempts to reach the front office for an explanation about the tribute, the players allegedly confronted Brown.

ESPN reports that players Darius Price and Dwayne Hollis confronted AB at a cigar lounge in Albany where he was alongside sneaker reseller Ryan Larkin who was hired by Brown to help with front-office responsibilities.

Price and Hollis detailed to ESPN what they say happened next.

“People were a little frustrated because these guys were close to [Mo],” said Hollis. “We were there to just talk, to give our views about how that’s wrong.” Prince added, “AB looked at Ryan [Larkin] and was like, ‘Hey, man, you still got the AR in the car? Go get it.’ Then I was like, ‘I’m not going to allow this dude to walk out of here after you just threatened us.’… After he said that, things did calm down, and we had a conversation. But the fact is that he threatened us by telling his assistant to grab his AR.”

The ESPN report also details how Albany Empire players allegedly stopped receiving paychecks once Brown took over the team. Pay for some players starts at only $250 per game and can go all the way to $3000 for a league MVP such as Prince. Several players allege that they have yet to be paid from Brown’s time as majority owner.

ESPN somehow was able to reach AB by phone for a statement of very few words.

“You talked to my guy Alex already, right?” Brown said when reached by phone by ESPN, referring to his accountant. “I don’t really got nothing to say. Just talk to my authorized representative.”

One thing all of Brown’s latest legal troubles have in common is money. From allegations of missing child support payments, owing jewelers, and even selling fake watches, there seems to be a continuous cycle when it comes to his issues.

Hopefully, AB can resolve his latest issue before he gets yet another negative headline.