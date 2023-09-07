Bossip Video

Our favorite mother and daughter duo are back with an all-new episode of Toya & Reginae and lucky for you we’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip for your viewing pleasure!

Last week’s episode was definitely a DOOZY so it shouldn’t come as any surprise that we’re seeing our girl Toya going through it as a result. Watch the clip below to see what we mean.

Toya is generally such a good time, so much fun, the life of the party and really one of the sweetest ladies we know on the celebrity side of things so it’s hard to see her having such a rough time. How would you handle all the family discord if you were in Toya’s shoes?

Here’s what all to expect from the all-new episode of Toya & Reginae Thursday:

In the third episode, Toya has an emotional breakdown over her unresolved issues with Beedy and Casey. Reginae questions whether she and Armon can figure out their issues and reunite. Beedy faces Toya and Reginae for the first time since the birthday party drama.

This week’s all-new episode of WE tv’s Toya & Reginae, airs Thursday, September 7at 9:00pm ET/PT on WeTV.

Will you be watching?