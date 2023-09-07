Bossip Video

In a new interview with Carlos King, Joseline Hernandez dug deep into her Love & Hip Hop Atlanta days, opening up about her relationship with Stevie J and how much money she made per episode.

While the first season of Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta shows Hernandez, Stevie J, and Mimi Faust in a love triangle, Joseline revealed to King that that was not the case when she was first brought into casting.

“I didn’t f*** him before he took me to Mona,” she said in the interview. “He didn’t get no p***y, he didn’t get no head, he pulled his d**k out on me in the studio, or whatever, and obviously nothing happened ’cause honey, I’m a lady.”

Instead, according to Hernandez, she approached Stevie J about working together, which caused them to form a friendship, and later, a romantic relationship.

Joseline also claims she wasn’t attracted to the producer in the beginning, but admits that’s usually the case with meeting men.

“I never really liked him at the beginning, but I’m like that,” Hernandez explained. “They have to make me like them.”

“I’ve always been the creator of the whole situation, so for me it’s like I really don’t see a guy and be like, ooo I like him – no,” she said. “I thought he was kind of lame. I thought he was just like a regular guy…Never did I think I was gonna have a baby by that fool.”

Joseline also revealed just how much money she was making on LHHATL, saying that the show continued to pay her more and more money without her having to negotiate a thing.

“Within the first week, I went from making $1500 per episode to making $11,000 per episode in a week,” she said. “I didn’t ask for them to bump me up; they bumped me up.”

She went on to say that by the end of the second season, they were paying her $20,000 per episode and she was making $50,000 per episode when she chose to leave.

“They were just throwing money at me,” Joseline said about the series.

Fans also think NeNe Leakes caught some shade during Hernandez’s interview, which comes following the former’s assertion that she should be bigger than Kim Kardashian.

While Joseline didn’t mention NeNe by name, she called out people who act like they’re deserving of more than they have, seemingly referencing Leakes’ previous interview with Carlos King.

“I hate a b***h that’s gon sit on ya couch and act like she supposed to be somewhere she not,” Hernandez said. “You deserve this, you deserve that, b***h you sound like Mama Dee”

Check out part one of Joseline Hernandez’s interview with Carlos King below.