After Faith Evans finalized her messy divorce, Stevie J “Gets No Love,” but the “good guy” did get spousal support from the singer.

The two had known each other since the very beginning of their careers back when Bad Boy was on top. However, the songbirds didn’t wed until 2018 in a surprise wedding held in Las Vegas, NV.

According to RadarOnline, Evans informed the court that she had “entered into a written agreement regarding their property and their marriage or domestic support partnership rights, including support.”

Despite online comments about a $1 million amount, the exact details of the divorce settlement are still not public. Apparently, the R&B singer submitted a copy to the court. It reportedly includes her covering Stevie J’s spousal support and even his attorney fees.

The filing stated, “There are irreconcilable differences that have led to the irremediable breakdown of the marriage or domestic partnership, and there is no possibility of saving the marriage or domestic partnership.”

The chaotic divorce has lasted for over two years now. As BOSSIP previously reported, a judge court-ordered Stevie J to spin the block after the “good guy” skkr skkrted off in estranged wife Faith Evans’ whip to Coachella without permission.

Faith filed an emergency motion in their bitter divorce. The R&B singer demanded immediate possession of the luxury vehicle she purchased after their separation. Evans outlined in a declaration that she paid cash for the van this year for her pleasure, not Stevie’s personal use. She also noted the record producer had a suspended license and was legally prohibited from driving.

However, the Sprinter van wasn’t the only vehicle Evans demanded back. She also asked the court to intervene to make sure Stevie J couldn’t drive her other vehicles as well, including a 2020 Mercedes G Wagon and Chrysler Pacifica.

As if things couldn’t get any worse for Stevie J, his former divorce attorney dropped him in 2022. An “irremediable breakdown” caused him to hire a new lawyer named Evan Itzkowitz.

After all the drama, Stevie J took poured his heart out on Instagram to ask for forgiveness. In a now-deleted Mother’s Day apology post, he wrote;

“Faith Rene Jordan I’ve hurt you, disrespected you and humiliated you in front of the world. From this day forward I promise to listen to your feelings and be more delicate with your heart.” He continued, “I also promise to build you up even more & to communicate daily with you, respect you and love on you until you’re as happy as you were when we got married.” “I’ve learned my lesson and I NEVER want to live without you because God knows I’m a better man with you and I’m asking you to find it in your heart to forgive me and allow me to rebuild our trust,” he pleaded. “Happy Mothers Day x I love you.”

Cameras spotted the volatile couple out and about on a beach two months later. Stevie referred to Faith as his “best friend” in a video he posted to Instagram.

Stevie also posted a smiling selfie with Mimi Faust, the mother of his daughter Eva, captioned, “Eva’s Mom x Dad.”

If he can stay cordial with Mimi, maybe he and Faith can remain friends despite the long, messy divorce.