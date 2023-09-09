Bossip Video

Young Nudy drops the long-awaited remix to his 21 Savage-assisted hit ‘Peaches & Eggplants featuring Latto and Sexyy Red.

One of the sleeper hits for Song of the summer came from East Atlanta’s own Young Nudy. His last project GUMBO has been hailed by his fans are his best project today. “Peaches & Eggplants” has been spun outside all summer and Slimeball said the remix would come when the time was right.





Yesterday Nudy unleashed the remix and surprisingly it didn’t feature any male rappers. Instead, he went a different direction and snagged Latto and Sexyy Redd. Latto takes aim at Coi LeRay’s father Benzio rapping “Gimme that neck like Benzino”.

He don’t eat pu**y, he gots to go Give me that neck like Benzino Give me that neck like, “Where it go?” One thumb in my bootyh*le (Ayy, it sound like this from the back, right here, uh) Boaw, boaw, boaw, boaw, boaw, boaw (Hahaha) Diamonds hittin’, bling-blaow, blaow-blaow, ice me out (Uh)

Furthermore, she included the previously mentioned neck in her Instagram post promoting the remix.

Coi hopped on X, formerly known as Twitter to respond to the track asking for pictures of Lotto’s mother. She even posted text messages from her father about the diss. While we won’t say she’s bothered by the diss she is currently still tweeting about it 24-hours later.

You can see what all the fuss is about by checking out Nudy’s remix below.