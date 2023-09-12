Bossip Video

Ahead of this year’s VMAs, MTV and Bacardi have partnered for a limited-edition Hip-Hop 50 bottle alongside a drink menu.

Tonight the 2023 Video Music Awards will go down live from New Jersey’s Prudential Center.

MTV will air the main show at 8 p.m. EST and if you’ve got Paramount+, the show will be live-streamed in the app as well. Our host for the evening will be the Queen Nicki Minaj who will likely host it unscripted due to the ongoing writers’ strike. She’ll hit the stage for a performance of her new single, “Last Time I Saw You” and Diddy, Doja Cat, Cardi B, and Megan Thee Stallion will perform as well.

To celebrate the night and Hip-Hop’s 50-year anniversary, MTV partnered with Bacardi for a limited edition bottle.

The bottle features the VMAs’ signature moon man and “pays homage to Hip-Hop for being a “culture-changing, history-making genre.”

Bacardi & MTV’s VMAs Signature Cocktail Guide

In addition to the limited edition bottle, Bacardi and MTV dropped off a signature cocktail menu for viewers to make at home while enjoying the show. Ensure your drinks are made early because you won’t want to miss a second of the show.

BACARDÍ Mojito Mo-Problem

Ingredients:

1 1/2 oz BACARDÍ Superior Rum

3/4 oz lime juice

1/2 oz Monin Mojito Mint syrup

1/2 Real Passion Fruit syrup

2 oz club soda

5-6 fresh mint leaves

Method: Combine BACARDÍ Superior Rum, lime juice, syrups, and mint leaves in a shaker tin with ice and shake vigorously. Strain into a cup over fresh ice and top with a splash of club soda, stir to incorporate. Garnish with a mint sprig.

BACARDÍ That Mango Fuego

Ingredients:

1 1/2 oz BACARDÍ Mango Chie Rum

3 oz grapefruit soda

Tajin & lime wedge

Method: Fill a cup with ice. Combine BACARDÍ Mango Chile Rum, lime juice, and grapefruit soda in a glass and stir to incorporate. Garnish with a lime wedge and sprinkle of Tajin over top.

BACARDÍ 808

Ingredients:

2 oz BACARDÍ Reserva Ocho Rum

¼ oz Giffard Banane du Bresil Liqueur

3 dashes of Angostura bitters

Orange half wheel

Method: Combine BACARDÍ Reserva Ocho Rum, Banana liqueur, and bitters into a cup, add ice, and stir to chill. Add more ice to the top and garnish with an orange half-wheel.