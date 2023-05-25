Bossip Video

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta is returning to your TV screens June 13th as part of MTV’s Tuesday Night Takeover.

The highly-anticipated season remixes and reboots itself into a new era as the original cast members are making comebacks after major setbacks. And guess what guys? We’ve got an exclusive first look at the promo for the new season.

Check it out below:

The Queen of Dancehall Spice fights for her life after a near fatal surgery following her recent Grammy® nomination.

Erica Mena leaves behind her heartbreak and divorce with Safaree as she ignites her movie star career.

Bambi officially files for divorce against Scrappy as she pursues her rap career.

Rasheeda is revamping Frost Bistro into a hot new brunch venue.

Yandy struggles to balance success in her household as her businesses explode, taking over Underground ATL with her successful restaurant Dancin’ Crepe and increasing shelf space with her international cosmetic line.

Fresh faces join the popular series and they’re coming in hot looking to prove themselves as the next big musicians rising out of Atlanta. Meet them below:

Erica Banks: Viral artist most known for record hit “Buss It,” Erica Banks, is on a campaign to reinvent herself and prove to the world that she deserves to be the next big rapper starting with the launch of her newest single “Ain’t Got Time.”

Amy Luciani: Popular influencer, hair & cosmetic entrepreneur and rising rapper Amy Luciani is determined to put all of her self-made millions into her rap career and take the crown.

Jessica White: Actress and supermodel Jessica White joins the series on a mental health healing journey after her recent separation from her infamous ex-boyfriend while also chasing her dream of being a hit R&B singer – turning her heartbreak into platinum records.

Additional cast members this season include: Sierra Gates and Eric Whitehead, Scrappy, Momma Dee, Kirk Frost, Mendeecees, Safaree, Karlie Redd, Erica Dixon, Renni Rucci, Yung Joc and Kendra Robinson, Shekinah Jo and Khaotic.

Everyone will be put to the test this season as the addition of the new cast members cause changes in allegiances and longtime friendships to be tested and evaluated all while being vulnerable and showcasing their strengths as they endure major life changes.

Catch-up on previous seasons of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta on MTV.com, the MTV App, Paramount+, and the Love & Hop Hop channel on Pluto TV. Future seasons of “Love & Hip Hop” from other cities will remain on VH1 and will air later in 2023.

Join the conversation using #LHHATL and follow the official Love & Hip Hop accounts on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, TikTok and YouTube.

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta is executive produced by Sitarah Pendelton and Jubba Seyyid for MTV Entertainment Studios and Lashan Browning, Donna Edge-Rachell, Paris Bauldwin, Daniel Wiener, Alissa Horowitz, Mimi Adams, Gavin Lee Jones, and John Crenny for Antoinette Media.