Everyone’s talking about Amara La Negra and Safaree’s relationship on Love & Hip-Hop: Miami, but she revealed they’re not dating and hinted that she’s fakin’ with the Jamaican.

After backlash over the rumored relationship, are #LHHMIA fans more shocked or relieved that it was really a showmance?

Safaree’s shenanigans make the new season as juicy as ever and with the latest episode of #LHHATL putting Amara in a love triangle with his ex-wife, Erica Mena, the singer exposed that it’s straaaaaait cap.

As BOSSIP previously reported, Safaree confessed that he was still sleeping with Erica after their divorce in early 2023, but Erica denied that freaky favors like golden showers and letting him eat the groceries actually counted.

Whatever you say, sis. The vein popping out of her head made it look much deeper than that but we digress.

Interestingly enough around the same time Safaree was reportedly spinning the block with his ex-wife, he was supposed to be getting cozy with Amara.

It broke the internet when Safaree seemingly hard launched the new coupledom with the artist this spring. At the first birthday party for Amara’s twins, Safaree pulled up with Rolexes for them PDA really sold the fairytale moment with a kiss on the dance floor.

Amara La Negra Hints Her Relationship With Safaree Was A Publicity Stunt

Now the Dominican diva’s opening up about her love life as it continues to go viral and make headlines. She recently took to Instagram Live to set the record straight with her fans, who were concerned about her getting played.

You can’t believe everything you see because Amara’s been all about her her babies since breaking up with their father, according to HotNewHipHop.

“Safaree never said y’alls was in a relationship, either,” she responded to a fan on IG. “I’ve been single since the father of my kids, and I haven’t had sex since the father of my kids,” she revealed.

Check out Amara La Negra spilling more reality TV tea about Safaree and LHHMIA after the flip!