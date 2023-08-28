Everyone’s talking about Amara La Negra and Safaree’s relationship on Love & Hip-Hop: Miami, but she revealed they’re not dating and hinted that she’s fakin’ with the Jamaican.
After backlash over the rumored relationship, are #LHHMIA fans more shocked or relieved that it was really a showmance?
Safaree’s shenanigans make the new season as juicy as ever and with the latest episode of #LHHATL putting Amara in a love triangle with his ex-wife, Erica Mena, the singer exposed that it’s straaaaaait cap.
As BOSSIP previously reported, Safaree confessed that he was still sleeping with Erica after their divorce in early 2023, but Erica denied that freaky favors like golden showers and letting him eat the groceries actually counted.
Whatever you say, sis. The vein popping out of her head made it look much deeper than that but we digress.
Interestingly enough around the same time Safaree was reportedly spinning the block with his ex-wife, he was supposed to be getting cozy with Amara.
It broke the internet when Safaree seemingly hard launched the new coupledom with the artist this spring. At the first birthday party for Amara’s twins, Safaree pulled up with Rolexes for them PDA really sold the fairytale moment with a kiss on the dance floor.
Amara La Negra Hints Her Relationship With Safaree Was A Publicity Stunt
Now the Dominican diva’s opening up about her love life as it continues to go viral and make headlines. She recently took to Instagram Live to set the record straight with her fans, who were concerned about her getting played.
You can’t believe everything you see because Amara’s been all about her her babies since breaking up with their father, according to HotNewHipHop.
“Safaree never said y’alls was in a relationship, either,” she responded to a fan on IG. “I’ve been single since the father of my kids, and I haven’t had sex since the father of my kids,” she revealed.
Check out Amara La Negra spilling more reality TV tea about Safaree and LHHMIA after the flip!
Amara La Negra Opens Up About Relationship Stunt With Safaree: “I Do What I Have To Do, We Have Good Ratings”
It’s bad enough to look like you’re playing yourself with Safaree. It might’ve been too much for the world to think the rapper is playing your children, too. The ratings might have been worth it for Amara, but it seems like looking foolish in the baby mama drama was not.
“Let me put it this way. I’m a pretty smart girl, I believe that I am. I’ve come this far because I think I’m pretty smart. I get hired to do my job and I do what I have to do, I do it well. We have good ratings, and with that being said, I have accomplished my mission. Now, after that, you want to believe whatever it is you want to believe, that’s on you. You understand?”
We know the crossover star is about her bag and her babies, but this is a new level of dedication. She continued to clarify her relationship status. Just because you see her in the circus doesn’t mean she’s serious about (another) clown.
“Like I said before, I’ve been single since the father of my kids, I haven’t had sex since the father of my kids, and I continue to do my job,” she said.
“As long as you give us those ratings, I’ma give you what you want. So, if that’s what you want, then that’s what you see. Yass, period. If you don’t get it after that, there’s nothing else that I can tell you mami, okay?”
Amara didn’t just open up about her love life in the public eye. She also opened up about her experience as a reality star and the journey since she started on LHHMIA.
“My first season of Love & Hip Hop: Miami was the best season of my life. I had an amazing producer, Marie Carmen Lopez. She really embraced and showcased who I really was, what my purpose was. Second season came, we somewhat did that ‘ehh.’ And then third and fourth, and now on the fifth, I mean, I’m just going with the flow,” she explained.
“Whatever that means, if you’re smart enough, you understand. All I’m saying is that I’ve been single since the father of my kids, but let’s just go with it. Let’s go with whatever it is that you’re watching.”
Welp, it’s probably for the best that Amara and Safaree weren’t planning to go the distance. Amara’s star power is enough to entertain, and we’ll still be tuned in for the rest of the mess on LHHMIA.
Did you believe Amara and Safaree or suspect the publicity stunt?
Continue Slideshow
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week
-
They Are The Visual, Baby: A Gallery Of BAElien Superstars, Fashion Supernovas & Cosmic Cowgirls Who Slayyyed At Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ World Tour
-
Funniest, Wildest & Pettiest Donald Trump Mug Shot Memes
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week
-
103 YAMZ: The Baddest Radio Baes In The Game, Vol. 3
-
From 'Love & Hip-Hop' To Lock-Up: Erica Mena, Bambi Richardson, And Zell Swag Arrested After Atlanta Lounge Fight
-
Halle Berry Agrees To Pay $8,000 A MONTH In Child Support To Ex-Husband Olivier Martinez, Sends Social Media Into A Frenzy
-
Hall Of Fame Hottie Halle Berry Celebrates 57th Birthday With Daughter Nahla & Boo Thang Van Hunt, Pretties In Pink At World Of Barbie
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.