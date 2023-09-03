#LHHATL’s Erica Mena was quick to call Spice a “monkey,” but cops say she was the one kicking, fighting, and biting like an animal during her bar fight arrest last week.

What started as a night out with fellow Love & Hip-Hop stars Saucy Santana, Bambi Richardson, and Zell Swag ended in chaos. Initial details of Erica’s Atlanta bar brawl were already wild, but the melee was even messier than that. TMZ reports Erica Mena allegedly bit security guards and dropped a fake baby bombshell during her arrest.

LHH fans know the hot-tempered actress goes from 0 to a vein-popping problem real quickly. When someone goes low, Erica will drag it to hell, which is great for TV drama. In the real world, that’s only good for following in Trump’s footsteps to Fulton County Jail.

Erica Mena took it to hell and now she can stay there since she ain’t got no job no more. 🤷🏽‍♀️ — damita jo (@KiaSpeaks) September 2, 2023

As BOSSIP previously reported, Atlanta police arrested Erica, Bambi, and Zell after a nasty altercation at Lucca Lounge in Buckhead. It was a knockdown, drag-out clash with security, who called the cops when Erica refused to leave.

APD claims a responding officer tried to de-escalate the situation and escort the reality stars out of the building. Instead of going peacefully, they say the group “became physically aggressive” towards the cop, with Erica as the alleged ringleader. Saucy Santana suspected “drinking too much” made the former video vixen “belligerent.”

As cops arrested Erica for obstruction, they say she was fighting and biting like hell. According to the police report, she sank her teeth into a security guard’s arm and kicked another one in the face. Like fellow LHH alum Joseline Hernandez, anybody could get Erica’s hands and feet, including the cops.

Idk how anyone can be friends with Erica Mena. She is ALWAYS in somebody else's something or her own something. — Wooo! Yall Smokin' Up In Here! (@RegularBlack_) August 26, 2023

The responding officer said The Stepmother 3 star swung at him also during the struggle. In addition to the obstruction charge all three reality stars face, APD also charged Erica with simple battery and battery against a police officer.

Hands, feet, and teeth weren’t the only things up Erica’s sleeves.

