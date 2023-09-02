See why fans demanded Love & Hip-Hop fire Erica Mena and social media reactions after the flip!

“The Love & Hip Hop franchise has never shied away from hard conversations in our community. Working hand-in-hand without partners, viewers will see the impact of Erica Mena’s remarks play out in the final three episodes of the season. Effective immediately, she will not appear in the next season of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta,” the statement said on Instagram and X (formerly known as Twitter).

No matter who the fiery reality star beefs with, Erica Mena seems to be her worst enemy consistently. The model was fresh out of Fulton County Jail last week and is now fresh out of a job. In a new statement, the reality TV franchise announced that Erica is officially terminated “effective immediately.”

After backlash from Erica Mena’s MAGA-esque “monkey” moment while arguing with Spice , Love & Hip-Hop fired the actress, and the internet continued dragging her to the unemployment line.

Check out the internet reacting to Love & Hip-Hop firing Erica Mena after the flip!

Have y’all seen the episode or the full clip of the Erica mena slur though?? The bitch did the monkey NOISES afterward 😵‍💫 like very much acknowledging what she meant by her comment

After swearing that she fasted over Spice, Erica wished she had died on the table during the argument. Then she called the Jamaican star a “blue monkey,” prompting demands to kick Erica off the show.

Ppl are excusing Erica Mena for calling spice a monkey saying spice shouldn’t have spoken about her child when the the statement was clearly a dig at Erica’s parenting also Erica was just calling Scrappy a deadbeat but no one was saying Erica should leave kids out of it. https://t.co/0k2ZtK47Ne

When Spice called BS about Erica’s pity party, The Stepmother star flipped the script and the table! Spice brought Erica’s notorious forehead vein back out when she mentioned Erica’s oldest son, who lives in private, away from her televised life.

She was EATING Erica Mena UP! Spice laid it on her thick and reflected the mirror on her dunce self. “Welcome to the club!”

At lunch, Erica blamed Safaree for sabotaging their friendship by exposing her for complaining that he prayed for Spice during her near-death experience. The habitual line-stepper started backtracking immediately. She even laid it on thick with clams that she prayed AND FASTED for Spice to survive.

Erica Mena will forever be a bitter loser. Be mad at everybody else but her baby daddy/ex husband who continues to embarrass her. For her to call THEE Spice a “monkey” over a trivial comment. Then Erica said it twice! Erica BEEN felt that way about Spice..

Spice was fed up about bonding with Erica about single mother woes and Safaree’s so-called “deadbeat” behavior, only for Safaree to reveal he was paying child support and still getting sneaky links with her. Then Erica ruined Spice’s gala by screaming about her vein-popping problems to any cast members who would listen.

As BOSSIP previously reported, fans called for her termination after she used racial slurs against her Black co-star Spice . On the latest episode of LHHATL, Spice sat down to lunch to confront Erica and her alleged lies about her ex-husband, Safaree.

Social Media Celebrates Erica Mena Getting Fired For Yelling Racist Slurs At Spice

One thing about the comments: they are NOT on Erica Mena’s side. After days of dragging her anti-Black BS against Spice, her termination is long-awaited news.

Welp, LHH producers granted fans’ wishes, and this season of LHHATL will be Erica’s last with the franchise. It’s unclear whether she would’ve been back on TV soon after her arrest with Bambi Richardson and Zell Swag during a bar fight last weekend.

Saucy Santana suspected the mom of three drank too much before instigating most, if not all, of the fight. He claimed she was “belligerent,” fighting the Atlanta lounge’s security as they tried to escort her out. When police arrived at the venue, Erica was still wilding and allegedly tried to fight them, too.

First she got arrested, then she got exposed for being a racist, now she's fired from LHH. Erica Mena is having the worst week ever and I'm here for it pic.twitter.com/neoqFIXpK3 — Pardi’s Pen🦄 (@therapmaewest) September 2, 2023

The former video vixen hasn’t spoken out since she was charged with battery against a police officer, obstruction, and simple battery. Now that Erica’s hot temper and nasty attitude made her lose her job and possibly her freedom, she will hopefully sing a different tune.

The tone-deaf diva could always take a page from Kandi’s book to reflect. “Is my living in (forehead) vein? Is my fasting in (forehead) vein?”

Check out the reactions online to Love & Hip-Hop firing Erica Mena below.

Love & Hip-Hop creator Mona Scott-Young seemingly responded to the backlash by declaring that the situation was “handled.” Many comments also called out producers and MTV for waiting until the outrage to fire Erica, but is it better late than never?

The irony is, VH1/Viacom/Mona Scott saw this clip months ago and still decided to air it. It should’ve never seen the light of day and Erica Mena should’ve been let go immediately when it happened. They’re only doing this because of the outrage/backlash. https://t.co/p8HKAjkFBn — kevikev (@KevCoke6) September 2, 2023

Erica Mena needs her ass beat, but she needs not to be the only one under fire. Reality shows (producers) altogether constantly put BW in circumstances that open them up to misogynoir for entertainment, and it's been a thing since the existence of it, to my understanding. — Ché Moni (@xCheMoni) August 30, 2023

Tubi is the one that really needs to cut ties with Erica Mena that’s where I see her the most and is not lost on me that this was filmed months ago and they still kept her on and didn’t fire her immediately until backlash started but she’s been antiBlack they just didn’t care https://t.co/9h4mQYXIbu — ⚜️Sovereign⚜️ (@sauvamemte) September 2, 2023

Now, who’s ass is Bambi going to be sniffing under now that her ringleader, Erica Mena, is gone and Sierra isn’t friends with her anymore. #LHHATL pic.twitter.com/ggZPDRvAbJ — Will Smith Slapped Me (@AshleyShyMiller) September 2, 2023

Goodmorning to everyone except Erica Mena. Firing her nasty ass from #LHHATL should not be the stopping point. I hope they keep that hoodbooger off the NY, MIA & Hollywood franchises too. pic.twitter.com/f7RLIPXTTl — Rachel. (@_loveRachel_) September 2, 2023

Erica Mena getting fired was very justified. Now go enjoy unemployment you racist dried up heaux and good luck getting future endorsements u dumb ass bytch pic.twitter.com/H2UZn8Bnny — OkSach (@CashMom__) September 2, 2023

Erica Mena took it to hell and now she can stay there since she ain’t got no job no more. 🤷🏽‍♀️ — damita jo (@KiaSpeaks) September 2, 2023

The animalized anti-Black slur never seems too far from the lips of non-Black Latinas who find success ironically bc of Black women. Many people of alleged color use their proximity to Blackness as a ruse to gain success while harboring anti-Black values. https://t.co/9IBxTQ6maw — Mamoncillo Hate Account (@DiasporaDash) August 31, 2023

Why are so many Black folk defending Erica Mena? F that “all is fair in love and war” mumbo jumbo. A non-Blk person referring to me as a “blue monkey”, then backing it up with sound effects is equivalent to a white person calling me a n*gg*r. She all but called Spice a n*gg*r. — H. B. (@HaroldCordero_) September 2, 2023

Erica Mena getting fired is bullshit. Fr. Only further allows ppl to feel they have the right to say whatever they want to ppl without consequences. And yes, I’m speaking on my own ppl. It’s not like Erica Mena is white…that would be totally different. — Kara (@mzstokes) September 2, 2023

Erica Mena’s income should NEVER come from Black people and spaces…for the REST OF HER LIFE. “Oh you the one who called that Black woman, a monkey? No, we’re not hiring.” Y’all better start moving like Jews and LGBTQIA. Shut it all the way the fuck down!!! #lhhatl — ☿ 𝚘𝚏𝚏𝚠𝚒𝚝𝚑𝚑𝚒𝚜𝚑𝚎𝚊𝚍🐦‍⬛🩸 (@sweetfacedinero) September 2, 2023

Erica Mena was racist for calling Spice a monkey. Period. Someone pissing you off doesn't make you resort to racist slurs unless you already felt that way. She told us how she really felt. — Ernest Owens (@MrErnestOwens) August 30, 2023

Erica Mena got fired and it was absolutely deserved. Let’s use her tired ass as an example for the rest of you non blacks who leech off of the black community to make a name for yourself then think you can disrespect black women in the process.

pic.twitter.com/mQz5dWObl7 — Lilly🧚🏾‍♀️ (@LillyImaan) September 2, 2023

Any Black woman who throws on a cape for the likes of Erica Mena probably believes dark-skinned Black women are inferior too. That’s the only reasoning I have for this ridiculousness. — somebody’s FINE ASS AUNTIE (@just_tracee) September 2, 2023

Evelyn Lozada, Laura and Gloria Gloven, Erica Mena, all the same. They have this unprovoked nasty anti black hate for black women but this unwavering obsession for black man- it was uncanny to watch cause they never even try to hide it. — Tittygate 2023 (@jiggyjayy2) August 30, 2023

This Isn’t Colorism. This Is Racism Erica Mena isn’t Black. Colorism is exercised within the same ethnic group/race. Calling Spice a “monkey” is pure, cut & dry textbook RACISM I implore the confused to get off of social media and open a book/dictionary pic.twitter.com/EEKl91m351 — sa: (@notshawnallen) August 30, 2023

Erica Mena finna have 32 new movies coming out on Tubi in the next 3 months — trapper/rapper (@lonthecelebrity) September 2, 2023

Folks, like Erica Mena, get to opt in and out of Blackness for convenience and then demonize people, like Spice, who cannot at the first opportunity https://t.co/NcUZaZY1OG — J.A.B. (@MsJamilaAisha) August 30, 2023

Those of you taking up for Erica Mena or that don’t see anything wrong with her calling a black woman a MONKEY and proceeding to making MONKEY NOISES are getting blocked if i see it. pic.twitter.com/3I5DtuP9BZ — 𝕜𝕚𝕠𝕟 . (@MrFlyyyGuyyy) August 30, 2023

Erica Mena is a PoS.

She Puertorican & Dominicana-& that antiblackness jumped right out of her bc what the fuck I been saying about our community?

Antiblack as fuck.

She needs to eat her teeth. https://t.co/q8VdacuUqx — Karly (@KarlyRican_) September 2, 2023

Bye, Erica Mena! You won't be missed and stuff Evelyn Lozada in them big ass titties of yours and take her with you! #LHHATL pic.twitter.com/RwAinEmrC2 — Anila's Missing Tooth (@irvingbmusic) September 2, 2023

Bow Wow’s mother finally seeing Erica Mena calling a Black woman a monkey: pic.twitter.com/JoRThwEQQH — 𝒦𝑒𝓁𝒾 𝒜. 𝓡𝓸𝓬𝓴 (@Keli__Kelz) August 30, 2023

good. fck that btch fr. that was vile behavior. VH1 got what they wanted too. NORMALLY it would be erica mena has been fired for unaired dispute and not actually show what happened. they watched it happen, edited it, held onto it, AIRED IT and then fired her https://t.co/ZK66bcumYm — ✿ well ✿ (@dojasbin) September 2, 2023

Erica Mena is on a black show, with black kids, cosplaying as a black woman, and the only word she had left in her vocabulary was monkey? Nasty work. https://t.co/353NIFIwma — Olivia Nope 🇭🇹 (@CassandraCherie) August 30, 2023

Erica Mena's son hates her because this is how she used to do his father in public.

Kind of crazy of her to be calling someone a monkey when she is literally swinging from the rafters like a baboon anytime she's upset – which is often. https://t.co/NbCYz4H6MC pic.twitter.com/VlXWHYQKle — ViceGrip Vicky (@VicegripV) August 31, 2023

What do you think about Love & Hip-Hop firing Erica Mena over the racist slurs against Spice?