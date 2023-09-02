Bossip Video
After backlash from Erica Mena’s MAGA-esque “monkey” moment while arguing with Spice, Love & Hip-Hop fired the actress, and the internet continued dragging her to the unemployment line.

No matter who the fiery reality star beefs with, Erica Mena seems to be her worst enemy consistently. The model was fresh out of Fulton County Jail last week and is now fresh out of a job. In a new statement, the reality TV franchise announced that Erica is officially terminated “effective immediately.”

“The Love & Hip Hop franchise has never shied away from hard conversations in our community. Working hand-in-hand without partners, viewers will see the impact of Erica Mena’s remarks play out in the final three episodes of the season. Effective immediately, she will not appear in the next season of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta,” the statement said on Instagram and X (formerly known as Twitter).

Erica Mena Called Her LHHATL Co-Star Spice A “Blue Monkey” On The Latest Episode

As BOSSIP previously reported, fans called for her termination after she used racial slurs against her Black co-star Spice. On the latest episode of LHHATL, Spice sat down to lunch to confront Erica and her alleged lies about her ex-husband, Safaree.

Spice was fed up about bonding with Erica about single mother woes and Safaree’s so-called “deadbeat” behavior, only for Safaree to reveal he was paying child support and still getting sneaky links with her. Then Erica ruined Spice’s gala by screaming about her vein-popping problems to any cast members who would listen.

At lunch, Erica blamed Safaree for sabotaging their friendship by exposing her for complaining that he prayed for Spice during her near-death experience. The habitual line-stepper started backtracking immediately. She even laid it on thick with clams that she prayed AND FASTED for Spice to survive.

When Spice called BS about Erica’s pity party, The Stepmother star flipped the script and the table! Spice brought Erica’s notorious forehead vein back out when she mentioned Erica’s oldest son, who lives in private, away from her televised life.

After swearing that she fasted over Spice, Erica wished she had died on the table during the argument. Then she called the Jamaican star a “blue monkey,” prompting demands to kick Erica off the show.

Social Media Celebrates Erica Mena Getting Fired For Yelling Racist Slurs At Spice

One thing about the comments: they are NOT on Erica Mena’s side. After days of dragging her anti-Black BS against Spice, her termination is long-awaited news.

Welp, LHH producers granted fans’ wishes, and this season of LHHATL will be Erica’s last with the franchise. It’s unclear whether she would’ve been back on TV soon after her arrest with Bambi Richardson and Zell Swag during a bar fight last weekend.

Saucy Santana suspected the mom of three drank too much before instigating most, if not all, of the fight. He claimed she was “belligerent,” fighting the Atlanta lounge’s security as they tried to escort her out. When police arrived at the venue, Erica was still wilding and allegedly tried to fight them, too.

The former video vixen hasn’t spoken out since she was charged with battery against a police officer, obstruction, and simple battery. Now that Erica’s hot temper and nasty attitude made her lose her job and possibly her freedom, she will hopefully sing a different tune.

The tone-deaf diva could always take a page from Kandi’s book to reflect. “Is my living in (forehead) vein? Is my fasting in (forehead) vein?”

Love & Hip-Hop creator Mona Scott-Young seemingly responded to the backlash by declaring that the situation was “handled.” Many comments also called out producers and MTV for waiting until the outrage to fire Erica, but is it better late than never?

What do you think about Love & Hip-Hop firing Erica Mena over the racist slurs against Spice?

