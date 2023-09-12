Celebs are flooding the streets of New York for Fashion Week including several stunners who enjoyed a fly show from the front row.
On Monday, LaQuan Smith presented his Spring/Summer 2024 runway show.
The collection featured baaawdy baring cut-outs, mesh bodysuits, and metallics worn by models who sauntered down the runway at Skylight at Essex Crossing.
Spotted at the show were a bevy of beauties including Saweetie who told WWD that she’s been a longtime admirer of Smith’s work.
“I like that he takes risks,” said the rapper while donning one of Smith’s signature sequined gowns. “I feel like his personality matches the clothes, so it always feels super authentic.”
Also spotted was Mary J. Blige who sported her signature thigh-high boots.
FashionBombDaily reports that the Queen of Hip Hop Soul wore LaQuan Smith from head to toe and accessorized with Sister Love hoops.
The songstress posed for pics while sitting front row alongside Babyface, Fabolous, and Summer Walker.
Hit the flip to see who else was spotted at LaQuan Smith’s fashion show.
Other stars sizzling at the LaQuan Smith show included Laverne Cox…
Karrueche…
June Ambrose…
Bresha Webb…
Vivica A. Fox…
as well as June Ambrose, Quinta Brunson, and Yvonne Orji.
What do YOU think about the stars heating up the front row at LaQuan Smith’s show?
Continue Slideshow
-
Whew, The MESS: Kandi & Todd’s Scandalous Thriller ‘The Pass’ Sparks Hilarious Hysteria Across Social Media
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week
-
YEWNIQUE! A Gallery Of BAElien Superstars, Fashion Supernovas & Cosmic Cowgirls Who Slayyyed At Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ World Tour, Vol. 2
-
KJ Smith & Skyh Black Celebrate Their Love With Body Rolls, Boom Kacks & ‘Knuck If You Buck’ At EXTRAvagant Wedding, Trend Across Social Media
-
New Couple??? Odell Beckham Jr. Allegedly Kuffed Kim Kardashian After He Got Kozy With Khloé Kardashian
-
From Table-Flipping To FIRED! 'Love & Hip-Hop' Fires Erica Mena For Calling Spice A 'Monkey,' Internet Pink Slip Shades Her
-
It's A Boy! Chrisean Rock Gives Birth To Her Baby On Instagram Live And Names Him After Herself
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.