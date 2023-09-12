Bossip Video
Celebs are flooding the streets of New York for Fashion Week including several stunners who enjoyed a fly show from the front row.

NYFW: LaQuan Smith

On Monday, LaQuan Smith presented his Spring/Summer 2024 runway show.

LaQuan Smith Spring 2024 Ready To Wear Runway Show

The collection featured baaawdy baring cut-outs, mesh bodysuits, and metallics worn by models who sauntered down the runway at Skylight at Essex Crossing.

LaQuan Smith Spring 2024 Ready To Wear Runway Show

LaQuan Smith Spring 2024 Ready To Wear Runway Show

LaQuan Smith Spring 2024 Ready To Wear Runway Show

Spotted at the show were a bevy of beauties including Saweetie who told WWD that she’s been a longtime admirer of Smith’s work.

LaQuan Smith - Front Row & Backstage - New York Fashion Week - September 2023

“I like that he takes risks,” said the rapper while donning one of Smith’s signature sequined gowns. “I feel like his personality matches the clothes, so it always feels super authentic.”

LaQuan Smith - Front Row & Backstage - New York Fashion Week - September 2023

Also spotted was Mary J. Blige who sported her signature thigh-high boots.

 

LaQuan Smith Spring 2024 Ready To Wear - Front Row

FashionBombDaily reports that the Queen of Hip Hop Soul wore LaQuan Smith from head to toe and accessorized with Sister Love hoops.

The songstress posed for pics while sitting front row alongside Babyface, Fabolous, and Summer Walker.

LaQuan Smith Spring 2024 Ready To Wear - Front Row

LaQuan Smith - Front Row & Backstage - New York Fashion Week - September 2023

LaQuan Smith Spring 2024 Ready To Wear - Front Row

Hit the flip to see who else was spotted at LaQuan Smith’s fashion show.

Other stars sizzling at the LaQuan Smith show included Laverne Cox…

 

LaQuan Smith - Front Row & Backstage - New York Fashion Week - September 2023

Karrueche…

LaQuan Smith - Front Row & Backstage - New York Fashion Week - September 2023

June Ambrose…

LaQuan Smith Spring 2024 Ready To Wear - Front Row

Bresha Webb…

LaQuan Smith Spring 2024 Ready To Wear - Front Row

Vivica A. Fox…

LaQuan Smith Spring 2024 Ready To Wear - Front Row

as well as June Ambrose, Quinta Brunson, and Yvonne Orji.

LaQuan Smith Spring 2024 Ready To Wear - Front Row

What do YOU think about the stars heating up the front row at LaQuan Smith’s show?

