Celebs are flooding the streets of New York for Fashion Week including several stunners who enjoyed a fly show from the front row.

On Monday, LaQuan Smith presented his Spring/Summer 2024 runway show.

The collection featured baaawdy baring cut-outs, mesh bodysuits, and metallics worn by models who sauntered down the runway at Skylight at Essex Crossing.

Spotted at the show were a bevy of beauties including Saweetie who told WWD that she’s been a longtime admirer of Smith’s work.

“I like that he takes risks,” said the rapper while donning one of Smith’s signature sequined gowns. “I feel like his personality matches the clothes, so it always feels super authentic.”

Also spotted was Mary J. Blige who sported her signature thigh-high boots.

FashionBombDaily reports that the Queen of Hip Hop Soul wore LaQuan Smith from head to toe and accessorized with Sister Love hoops.

The songstress posed for pics while sitting front row alongside Babyface, Fabolous, and Summer Walker.

