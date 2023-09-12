Bossip Video

Tyre Nichols is dead because of the violence enacted by the five little pigs that you see above. Their comeuppance is on the way.

The five officers, Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr., and Justin Smith were already facing state charges in Tennessee for Nichols’ death but today, their potential consequences have been exponentially increased. According to CNN, all five “men” have been indicted by a federal grand jury for killing Nichols in addition to federal civil rights, conspiracy, and obstruction offenses.

We love to see it.

“Officers who violate the civil rights of those they are sworn to protect undermine public safety, which depends on the community’s trust in law enforcement,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement. Garland added, “The Justice Department will continue to hold accountable officers who betray their oath.”

We don’t care how much melanin is in their skin, these sell-out negroes deserve the harshest and most brutal punishments allowed by law and no racial solidarity can absolve them of their crimes. The language of the federal indictment does not bite its tongue in describing the “unlawful assault” of Tyre Nichols and the way in which the blue lives “willfully deprived” an innocent Black man of his inalienable constitutional rights “to be free from an unreasonable seizure, which includes the right to be free from the use of unreasonable force by a police officer.”

While several attorneys chose not to comment, at least one defense lawyer sounds like he’s a bit of a panic regarding how to represent his client…

“This is going to cause us to change gears a little bit. This adds another layer of things that we’ll have to look into and investigate,” Blake Ballin, defense attorney for Desmond Mills, told CNN, reacting to the federal indictment. “We have been expecting this federal indictment and it does not change Mr. Mills’s position,” Ballin said in another statement to CNN. “As in the state case, Mr. Mills maintains his innocence. He will turn himself in on the federal indictment and continue to defend himself against all allegations in both the state and federal court systems.”

Lock all of their sorry a$$es up and throw away the key. Oh, and make sure they reside in the general population with the men that they likely had locked up under dubious circumstances.