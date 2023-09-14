Bossip Video

Aquaman BYKE

After months of social media buzz, Warner Bros. Pictures finally released the long-awaited trailer for Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom starring Jason Momoa as the King of Atlantis who’s now a husband and father responsible for protecting the underwater world.

“Having failed to defeat Aquaman the first time, Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), still driven by the need to avenge his father’s death, will stop at nothing to take Aquaman down once and for all,”per the official synopsis.

This time, he’s more formidable than ever before, wielding the power of the mythic Black Trident which unleashes an ancient and malevolent force.

To defeat him, Aquaman will turn to his imprisoned brother Orm, the former King of Atlantis, to forge an unlikely alliance.

Together, they must set aside their differences in order to protect their kingdom and save Aquaman’s family, and the world, from irreversible destruction.”

Check out the EPIC trailer below:

Play

Directed by James Wan, Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom also stars Nicole Kidman as Atlanna–a fierce leader and mother, Patrick Wilson as Orm–Aquaman’s half-brother/nemesis who becomes a reluctant ally, and Amber Heard as Mera–Atlantis’ Queen and mother of the heir to the throne in the sequel to the highest-grossing DC film of all time.

“What I like between this one and the first one is, you really do see the growth of Arthur,” said Wan in an interview with EW. “He starts off as this kind of wanderer, and in the second one he finally has more of a direction of what he wants to do with his life. If and when there is a third one, that’s what it should be; it should be growing these characters because I think we’ve set up certain things in a good place in the second movie that you can definitely draw upon in a third. I don’t have any stories, but growing the characters is the biggest thing that I think the next Aquaman movie should be about.”

Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom swims into theaters December 20, 2023.