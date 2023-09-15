Now, Mr. Jonathan…

Social media is ABLAZE over Jonathan Majors breaking up a “fight” between “high schoolers” in a suspected PR stunt that sparked hilarious hysteria ahead of the actor’s court date.

In the now-viral video obtained by TMZ, the Creed III star can be seen swooping in and getting between two unidentified young people fighting in front of a crowd of onlookers who looked more like a film crew than anything else.

TMZ obtains video of Jonathan Majors breaking up a high school fight between two girls. pic.twitter.com/7IXvPCTLKE — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 14, 2023

According to the outlet, the brawling girls are students of Hollywood High School which sits directly across the street from an In-N-Out restaurant where the actor was apparently grabbing lunch.

When asked about stepping in to stop the fight, Majors didn’t have much to say in a quick street interview with TMZ.

This video conveniently hit social media a day before today’s court date where his new trial date is expected to be set.

The actor, 33, faces charges of misdemeanor assault, aggravated harassment, attempted assault, and harassment stemming from an incident with ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari, 30, at his Chelsea apartment on March 25.

An NYPD spokesperson said in a statement that Jabbari told police she had been assaulted by Majors and “sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was removed to an area hospital in stable condition.”

Majors denied the charges and countered with a domestic violence incident report claiming the “drunk and hysterical” woman–Grace Jabbari–caused him pain and bleeding after the alleged assault, according to a copy of the report and a sworn affidavit obtained by Insider.

Naturally, many social media users accused the actor of trying to repair his image amid his legal issues which, based on his team’s shaky handling of his case, seems likely.

this is what Jonathan Majors’ PR team was hoping he was giving with that incredibly unstaged Samaritan act: pic.twitter.com/z5jofbIVm3 — 𝕮𝖔𝖚𝖗𝖙 𝕶𝖎𝖒💥 (@TheCourtKim) September 14, 2023

