Diddy’s The Love Album: Off The Grid tapped into love for Kim Porter so deeply with a tribute song that she reconnected with him from the other side.

After almost 20 years since Diddy’s last solo album, a project about love by Mr. Love himself had to honor Kim Porter. The mogul and his late ex shared a 13-year relationship and three children together: King, D’Lila, and Jessie Combs. She shockingly passed away at just 47 years old from lobar pneumonia in 2018.

In an exclusive interview with Access Hollywood, Diddy revealed he wrote “Kim Porter” so she would visit him in his dreams. The album features a stacked roster that Diddy calls the “Super Bowl of R&B.” He tapped Babyface and John Legend as collaborators because he knew their angelic voices would “penetrate the heavens” to reach Kim.

“I got with Babyface, and I really told him the story of me and Kim, and I showed him this picture, and I said, ‘Babyface, I know your voice will penetrate the heavens above. I need you to sing this song to Kim, and I need her to hear it so she can come and visit me in my dreams,’ and that’s the story I really told him,” Diddy shared.

With the R&B legend writing and singing, “Kim Porter” was already blessed with timeless talent. Diddy stepped it up even more by adding John Legend to Kim’s tribute.

“And we started writing the song, and I was like, ‘I feel like I really want to make sure she gets the message’ and I call John Legend, and I was like, ‘John, I need you to sing to the heavens above’ and that’s how we got ‘Kim Porter.’ And she has come and visited me in my dreams. So I have, you know, been able to live the best of both worlds,” he continued.

In addition to wanting to capture his own love story, Diddy wanted a revival of baby-making music. He added that “Off The Grid,” references the time to really make that love connection without interruptions. The album, which dropped on September 15, included Mary J. Blige, Jazmine Sullivan, Coco Jones, and Justin Bieber.

The 23-song “R&B masterpiece” also features the talents of Teyana Taylor, H.E.R., Ty Dolla $ign, Summer Walker, The-Dream, and more.

Check out Diddy’s full interview with Access Hollywood below.

What do you think about Diddy’s The Love Album: Off The Grid?