Halle Berry is used to artists shouting her out on songs, but she clapped back about Drake taking it too far with her picture for his new song with SZA, “Slime You Out.”

Drake and SZA dropped their first collaboration with “Slime You Out” on Friday. The single cover used a picture of the actress getting slimed at the 2012 Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards. Later that morning, Halle took to social media to respond. The John Wick 3 star posted a response on Instagram. “Sometimes you have to be the bigger guy…even if you’re a woman!” the quote said.

Soon enough, a person took Berry’s comment section asking, “@halleyberry, what are your thoughts of Drake using that picture of you for his single?” Halle Berry wrote back to the person, saying, “[Drake] didn’t get my permission. That’s not cool. I thought better of him!”

Berry continued, “Hence my post today. When people you admire disappoint you, you have to be the bigger person and move on!”

Fans took to X, formally known as Twitter, to weigh in on the situation. The cover sparked a heated debate about clout and putting respect on Halle’s name. One user wrote that Drake “Gave her clout and she’s pissed.” Fans of Halle Berry quickly checked this user and got him all the way together!

Other users pointed out that Berry doesn’t own the rights for usage. Photographer Christopher Polk, who took the photo for Getty Images, actually does.

Earlier this week, Drake and SZA teased their new single and posted the initial cover art featuring Berry, which showed her drenched in green slime. However, the ex-lovers didn’t use Berry’s picture as the cover art on streaming platforms, instead they used Adonis Graham’s viral picture of a dog.

Before the song dropped, fans in Dallas were lucky enough to get an exclusive preview of the song at his It’s All a Blur Tour with 21 Savage.

Drake Pushes Back For All Dogs Release Date

The new single made fans believe Drake would deliver his new album, For All The Dogs, as promised. However, the original September 22 release date is too much for even Drake to pull off.

Now, writing on social media, Drake revealed that he had a “dilemma” about either postponing his live shows to “finish the album” or pushing back the album.

“Okay my dilemma I am faced with is I either cancel shows to finish the album or I complete the mission and drop the album before the last show,” he wrote. “I owe you all these memories we are building and anywhere we have missed to date we will be spinning back for sure.”

He went on to say, “It’s only right” that the new album will now drop on October 6. The new date will allow him time to finish both the shows and the upcoming album.