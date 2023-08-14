Happy birthday, Halle!
Hall of Fame hottie Halle Berry celebrated her 57th birthday with daughter Nahla (who was just a baby) and heart-eyed boo thang Van Hunt during a family funday at the World of Barbie in LA.
“My mini me (but not so mini anymore) and my VanO took me to the World of Barbie for my B-day! I got to let my inner Barbie soar!!!! I love you guys …thank you !” Berry captioned on the post on her Instagram page.
Berry’s bae showered her with love in a series of sweet posts on Instagram and Twitter that showcased the Grammy-winning actress’ silly shenanigans.
“this is the woman i love
behind the mask
she makes me laugh til i hurt
i see her behind the mask
i always have
happy bday, my love” he captioned on his Instagram post.
Easily one of the best celebrity tweeters, Berry skyrocketed to social media stardom with her funny antics shared by Van Hunt in a separate post.
😂😜🥰 thank you, my love. xx https://t.co/tHSEtzGlbe
— Halle Berry (@halleberry) August 14, 2023
Back in 2020, Berry confirmed her coupledom with soul singer Van Hunt by proudly sporting his name on her t-shirt.
A few weeks later, an insider told US Weekly that her chemistry with Van Hunt is “through the roof” and helped her reimagine love.
‘She’s had some negative experiences [with me] but Van has taught her to love again–and lover herself. He’s a wonderful, caring man. Their chemistry is through the roof.’
At the time, the singer posted this selfie with his sweetie sporting matching masks.
Before that, Berry gave fans a sneak peek of her new boo with a photo of the two canoodling in bed with their feet intertwined.
“Thank you for all the beautiful birthday wishes from my friends and my very supportive and loyal fans! You ALL helped to make my birthday extra special ♥️,” the caption read.
At this point, we’re just waiting for a proposal from Van Hunt who appears to have found the love of his life.
How are you celebrating Halle Berry today? Tell us down below and peep the Twitter hysteria over her 57th birthday on the flip.
sliding into Leo season ♌️ pic.twitter.com/Q2Syrg7Dxj
— Halle Berry (@halleberry) July 27, 2023
Throwbacks are great but now Halle Berry also deserves her props https://t.co/mUCojD9Ktm pic.twitter.com/OR1VyzwCxr
— The Yogart Lady (@nicspalate1) August 14, 2023
Today is the iconic @halleberry 57th birthday. Love Halle so much she is a timeless beauty & talent! pic.twitter.com/YWlNLCkmV3
— Steven T (@steventphoto) August 14, 2023
Her friends call her Jinx. Wishing Halle Berry, DIE ANOTHER DAY’s Giacinta Johnson, a Happy Birthday. pic.twitter.com/jpJtP5Oq4W
— James Bond (@007) August 14, 2023
Happy Birthday, Halle Berry! pic.twitter.com/L4k7JmAGiu
— cinesthetic. (@TheCinesthetic) August 14, 2023
