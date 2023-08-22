Bossip Video

During the Los Angeles stop of Drake’s It’s All A Blur tour, he enlisted LeBron and Bronny James for his nightly stage walk. The moment marked a rare public appearance of Bronny since his health scare.

On Monday, Drake kicked off back-to-back shows at the Crypto.com arena and gave the crowd a surprise by bringing out the Los Angeles Lakers star and his 18-year-old son. As expected, fans went crazy for all three of the stars and it marked Bronny being on the mend after going into cardiac arrest earlier this month.

In related news, just before the show, Drake put the world on notice that the release of his upcoming album For All The Dogs is imminent.

The rapper posted the cover art and revealed it was done by a special artist, his 5-year-old son Adonis. The drawing turned album cover is a white dog with red eyes atop a plain black background.

Drake originally announced the new project inside the cover of his new book Titles Ruin Everything and reportedly the album was set to release in June before it was pushed back. Rumors suggest the album will release this Friday, August 25, and have tracks with Bad Bunny and Nicki Minaj.

You can check out the Adonis Graham-designed For All The Dogs cover art below.