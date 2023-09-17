Bossip Video

Irish Grinstead, from the hit ’90s girl group 702, died, according to her sister and fellow group member LeMisha Grinstead.

LeMisha took to social media to announce the 43-year-old’s tragic passing on Saturday, September 16. The Instagram post did not reveal the cause of her death but said her passing followed a “long battle.”

“It is with great sadness that I have to let you know that my beautiful sister and friend has passed away this evening. She has had a long battle and she is finally at peace. That girl was as bright as the stars!” LeMisha wrote about her younger sister. “She was not only beautiful on the outside, but also within. Sharing the stage with her was a joy I will cherish for the rest of my life! We, the family ask for prayers and respect for our privacy as we grieve an outstanding loss to our family.”

In December, 702 announced Irish would take a “medical leave of absence due to serious medical issues.” This devastating loss comes 15 years after Irish’s twin sister and original 702 member Orish died from kidney failure in 2008, NewsOne reports.

The group announced a reunion tour in 2018 with original member Kameelah Williams. Fans hoped for another comeback after Irish and LeMisha starred in BET Presents The Encore in 2021.

The name 702 came from the zip code for Las Vegas, where the girls lived when Sinbad discovered them. In 1996, 702 released their award-winning debut album No Doubt. It featured the hit song “Steelo,” which also became the theme song for Nickelodeon’s Cousin Skeeter. Their smash hit “Where My Girls At?” followed in 1999 on their self-titled sophomore album.

“RIP Irish” trended on X (formerly known as Twitter) as tributes and memorials poured in from fans, famous friends and former collaborators.

Our condolences go out to Irish Grinstead’s family and loved ones.