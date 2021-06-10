Platinum MESS

Last night’s highly anticipated premiere of BET’s “The Encore” was a hilariously messy mishmash of delusion, nostalgia and meme-able moments that delivered the goods with a side of crunchy rice cakes and shaky vocals that sent social media into a frenzy.

The mixed and matched cast includes Shamari DeVoe (Blaque), Irish and LeMisha Grinstead (702), Fallon and Felisha King (Cherish), Pamela Long (Total), Aubrey O’ Day (Danity Kane), Kiely Williams (3LW) and Nivea Nash.

With nothing to lose and everything to gain, these talented singers turned wives, moms, and entrepreneurs, will write new music, learn choreography and record an album while living together in a mansion that’s seemingly stocked with all sorts of tasty snacks.

Faced with fun twists and unforeseen constraints, the ladies will need to stretch beyond their musical and personal comfort zones to form a supergroup AND put on a live performance in only 30 days.

Over the course of the show, respected music industry experts will drop in each week to prepare them for their big debut and deliver a chart-topping record, including music producer Kosine, choreographer Aliya Janelle, songwriter Elijah Blake, and vocal coach Cynnamyn.

It only took us 5 minutes to realize that Nivea is the star of the show who will bring the laughs (and memes) while “Creative Director” Kiely, Aubrey (who we suspect can’t feel her face) and the shady Cherish twins battle over control of the group.

What was your fave moment of the premiere? Do you think they’ll pull the supergroup off? Tell us down below and peep the funniest (and messiest) tweets from the premiere on the flip.