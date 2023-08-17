Bossip Video

Odell Beckham Jr. was recently asked about rumors that previous injuries cost him a historic $200M deal.

All eyes are on the Baltimore Ravens this NFL Season as they now have not only Lamar Jackson but a new weapon in Odell Beckham Jr.

In the 2022 Super Bowl. Odell was without a doubt the difference maker and the reason Los Angeles won a championship. Unfortunately, the cost of that win was tremendous with OBJ tearing his ACL during the game. Last year he missed the whole season so without question, the injuries have cost him an ungodly amount of money and some fans have wondered just how much he missed out on.

During the Ravens media day, Odell was asked directly if it’s true injuries cost him the chance to be the first $200M NFL player in response to a Yahoo! Sports article questioning an Odell career without injuries.

Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson also recently brought up the $200M player notion while talking with Cam Newton.

“Listen, man, that’s that boy,” Johnson said on the debut episode of the Uno & Ocho Show. “I wish we could rewind back the time and he never gotten hurt. I think ‘O’ might have been the first $200 million deal. He does more than just play football. He’s bigger than that.”

On Tuesday, OBJ said he wasn’t upset about what could have been but admitted that he does wonder how things would have played out.

“I hate the coulda, woulda, shoulda,” said Beckham. “I don’t know about $200M. I would have definitely loved to have that. I would have loved to seen what would have happened in my career if I had never been hurt. But I think god placed this journey for me for me to be here specifically. To be exactly who I am today.The adversity I’ve been through will allow me to [later on in life when things hit] handle it a little bit better.”

Odell entered the league with new energy, flavor and is still one of the most popular athletes. Right now he is on a 1-year deal for $18M with the Ravens and if he shows out this season someone may just have to write that $200M check after all.