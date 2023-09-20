Bossip Video

There’s been tons of speculation as to what caused Jeezy to file for divorce last week, but now it’s come to light that his split from Jeannie may just be the result of the pair holding “different views.”

Last Thursday, Jeezy officially filed paperwork in Fulton County Superior Court asking to end his two-year marriage to stylist and television personality Jeannie Mai, 44. The news was confirmed by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, which reported 45-year-old Jeezy, real name Jay Jenkins, is already separated from his wife. The documents also stated the marriage is “irretrievably broken,” and “there is no hope for reconciliation.”

Mai and Jenkins have a prenuptial agreement and Jeezy is seeking joint legal custody of their daughter, Monaco Mai Jenkins, who was born in January 2022.

Now an Entertainment Tonight source says that the 45-year-old rapper, whose real name is Jay Wayne Jenkins, and the former co-host of The Real weren’t on the same page when it came to “certain family values and expectations.”

“They had different views, and each felt like their needs weren’t being completely met,” the source explains.

We feel like that could mean so many different things! What do you think the absolute breaking point was for them?

Ironically, Mai seemed all about the family values just a few weeks ago when she praised her husband in a post that featured her with their daughter where she praised his achievement as a New York Times bestselling author:

“Today I celebrate a remarkable milestone achieved by my husband, @jeezy, whose memoir ‘Adversity For Sale’ has soared to the New York Times bestsellers list,” wrote Mai on Sept. 6. Your story has always been an inspiration to me, but seeing it in print has left me even more in awe of your strength and wisdom. You invited us into the most intimate corners of your life, where pain and triumph coexist. This moment isn’t just a testament to your literary skills baby, but a recognition of your ability to inspire through the power of storytelling. I’m endlessly grateful for your voice in this world. Honored to walk beside you my love🖤”

The couple hard launched their relationship via Instagram in September 2019 before going on to marry in Atlanta, Georgia, on March 27, 2021.

Welp, there you have it. Do you think social media will continue to be messy about this split?