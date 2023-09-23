Bossip Video

Deion Sanders has captivated the nation as Colorado’s head coach so what better time to revisit some of his most iconic quotes than now?

Right now the hottest person in the world of sports is Deion Sanders. Coach Prime has all eyes on the University of Colorado after having a similar impact at Jackson State. For the younger generations, this is their first introduction to Deion Sanders. His Primetime Era was a game-changer for the NFL and inspired almost every player in the modern-day NFL and some in the MLB. For those who might have forgotten let’s revisit Coach Prime’s iconic quotes from past and present.

Deion “Primetime” Sanders Most Hilarious & Iconic Quotes

“You don’t go from a Yugo to a Benz, back to a Yugo.”

Falcons fans this one is going to hurt but it has to be on the list. When Deion left his beloved Atlanta Falcons to join the 49ers he was asked about going back to Atlanta. Then he dropped this hilarious line about Yugo’s and Benz’s.





“It’s gonna be a lot of zeroes in that contract. You gonna think it’s alphabet soup or something, all those zeroes in there.”

Continuing on his time with the Falcons we can’t forget this iconic quote. This might be the one that proves Prime has always been the same. When asked about his first NFL contract with the Falcons he let people know he was heading to the bag. Additionally, after that check came Deion and MC Hammer would post up in a little club in Atlanta celebrating. That club is formally known today as the iconic strip club Magic City.





“I’m married to football, baseball is my girlfriend.”

Deion Sanders cemented himself in history early in his career. At this point, everything he does is just extra. The day he played in the NFL and the MLB in the 24 hours he became a legend but this quote always stands out from that time.





Look good, feel good. Feel good, play good. Play good, they pay good.

This is one of the quotes Deion brought from his time as a player to now his team as a coach. Many have heard it at Jackson State and think it’s new. Oh no, this has been in his portfolio for decades.





“I don’t have time to enjoy the moment. Santa doesn’t have time, you know? He gotta deliver the gifts. He ain’t got time to enjoy his cookies. That’s all he gets.”

When asked if he enjoys the success at Colorado and how it feels to win the first few games Deion dropped a quotable to remember. He compared his role to that of Santa, he has a job to do and can’t enjoy the fruits of his labor because there is more to do.





“I’m bringing my luggage and it’s Louis”

When Deion touched down in Colorado after being named head coach he met the then 1-11 team he was to take to new heights. He dropped this iconic line and then restructured the entire roaster leaving just a handful of former players on the team.





“We’re doing things that have never been done and that makes people uncomfortable. When you see a confident black man sitting up here talking his talk and walking his walk, coaching 75 percent African-Americans in the locker room, that’s kind of threatening. Oh, they don’t like that…but guess what, we’re going to consistently do what we do, becomes I’m here and I ain’t going nowhere, and I’m about to get comfortable in a minute.”

After a great start at Colorado defeating the current College Football Championship runner-up TCU. Deion addressed racism in coaching head-on. Something many people didn’t expect to ever see addressed on a big stage. Other coaches won’t speak on it out of fear of losing their job but Deion will say it without flinching.





“I don’t think I stumbled or stuttered when I told you we were coming.”

After the week 2 win against Nebraska Deion made good on his threat of getting comfortable. He directly addressed the media after the game and responded to their shock with this awesome quote.