Deion Sanders recently sat down with Taylor Rooks and dropped bars while responding to his detractors. Not only that, but he confirmed that his son Shedeur will return next year.

In between prepping for Colorado’s big game against Oregon, Deion Sanders found time to sit down with Taylor Rooks for a 1-on-1 interview. In the interview for Bleacher Report, Sanders opened up about people who think Colorado is just “having a moment” and isn’t a sustainable program.

When Rooks questioned why it’s “more than a moment” Sanders didn’t hold back.

“Because moments, that has consistency, translates into monuments,” said Sanders. “That’s another one. That was so good. I just had to think about that one. When I said it, I saw it. Let me see if I can say that again. I’m not a moment, I’m a monument,” he added.

Last season Colorado went 1-11 and even with the announcement of Coach Prime coming to the program, many predicted that the team wouldn’t improve much. Heading into week four of the season, Colorado is still undefeated with Oregon and USC next on the schedule. These games will be the first where the pressure isn’t on Colorado as many are still doubting Deion and expect back-to-back losses.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Deion finally hinted that his son Shedeur would return next season. Colorado fans have been stressed thinking the son of Coach Prime would enter the draft and ultimately leave them hanging.

“Shedeur don’t want to be two to nobody,” Sanders told Rooks per USA Today about his son’s NFL future. “He don’t get down like that… People [are] projecting him behind Caleb Williams, and Caleb Williams is phenomenal. But Shedeur ain’t no backseat rider.”

That sounds like a pretty solid reason to stay from what we know of the Sanders family. Why would he leave this year when next year all the attention and hype would be his?

Two weeks from now Colorado will face USC quarterback and current Heisman winner Caleb Williams in a must-see game, and a win over USC would all but cement Shedeur’s spot as a Heisman finalist.

That should prove to be especially exciting.

You can watch Deion and Taylor Rooks’ full conversation below.