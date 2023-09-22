Now, Jada…

Social media is buzzing over Jada Pinkett Smith, 52, sharing a high school video clip of her and BFF Tupac Shakur dancing together while lip-syncing to DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince’s ‘s classic hit “Parents Just Don’t Understand.”

“CHAPTER- Advanced Degree Not in a million years would I have dreamed that the Fresh Prince and I would become, um, very acquainted. Not in a million years did I imagine three lives, their fates, would be so intertwined. And… I never would have imagined that this video would become a tangible memory, of the last time Pac and I, were simply kids together. Pac and I lip syncing Parents Just Don’t Understand by Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince during our Junior year in high school. Who would have thought? #ourworthyJourney” she captioned in the first of two posts of the video.

Whether she was simply celebrating her late friend or playing villainous mind games with her husband, we’re not sure, but the running joke (or truth?) about her using “soulmate” Tupac to torment Will continues to dominate social media.

Please Will Smith I’m begging you to follow all our favorite celebrity couples and get a divorce bruh. You posted a beautiful hbd post to Jada on IG and she posted her dancing with PAC. pic.twitter.com/WOrTI6K7PA — Saints 2-eaux ⚜️ (@alwaysonyourTL) September 21, 2023

Even more interesting is Jada posting that video ON HER BIRTHDAY while Will celebrated her on his Instagram page.

At some point, we expect Jada to open up about the loveS of her life while promoting her memoir Worthy that hits shelves October 17th.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, the polarizing actress spoke on reclaiming her narrative while acknowledging the “assumptions” people made about her.

“I think people have made a lot of assumptions,” she said. “And you know what? Rightfully so. I have to take ownership of that, in regards to the narrative that I’ve participated in, the falsehoods about myself. In the book I really explain all of that extensively as part of my reclamation journey. I think a lot of people, not even just women, but a lot of us lose ourselves in narratives that are not necessarily or completely forthright.”

Do you think Jada is wrong for sharing the video? Will you be copping her book? Tell us down below and peep the Twitter hysteria over Jada’s latest Pac tribute on the flip.