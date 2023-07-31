Bossip Video

Drake recently continued his interesting interview run at an NYC strip club where he made jokes about his baby mama and a city where the “tings” are prevalent.

Lately, Drake’s interview choices have been the focus of conversation on the Internet. Most recently, his choice to sit down with TikToker turned podcaster Bobbi Althoff sparked controversy as critics wondered why he would chat with someone who wasn’t “part of the culture.”

Despite that, on Sunday he chose another untraditional outlet to chat with, Sidetalk NYC.

Sidetalk previously chatted with Drizzy fans outside of his concert before following up and speaking to the rapper himself.

In true Drizzy fashion, the Sidetalk interview was conducted at NYC’s famed strip club Starlets where the rapper previously hinted to his inclusion on Travis Scott’s Utopia album.

The 6 God kicked off the interview by shouting out his baby momma Sophie Brussaux and re-confirming recent news that he purchased a ring worn by 2Pac.

“Sidetalk we’re in here, I’m wearing Pac’s ring. They got my baby momma on the wall over there”- Drake joked in the interview.

If you’ve ever visited this particular gentlemen’s club then you know there is a wall of fame featuring the hottest and most famed dancers from the club. Complex reports that Brusseaux only bartended at the strip club, but she might be highlighted inside the establishment.

After recently sending more shots at Pusha T who initially revealed he had a kid with Brussaux, the joke is right on time.

Additionally in the short interview, Drake reveals the #1 trait he looks for in women and what cities have the most “tings.”

You can watch the full unhinged interview below.