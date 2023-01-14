Bossip Video

Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole have officially split amid cheapskate rumors that have continued to embattle the tight end.

The Chief’s starter denied reports that his girlfriend of five years ended their relationship because he required her to pay for “half of everything.”

On Tuesday, the 33-year-old told The Pivot podcast,

“How crazy is that?” and implored listeners not to, “buy into that s-t!”

Killer Trav provided more insight,

“I would never say that I was supporting her…”

Hosts Channing Crowder, Ryan Clark and Fred Taylor listened intently as he continued,

“She had a very financially stable life and what she was doing in her career. You’ve got to be crazy if you think I’d never helped or gave her a couple dollars to grab some food or she gave me some money… We were in a relationship for five years. A hundred dollars here and hundred dollars there wasn’t even thought about, which is ridiculous.”





As previously reported, Nicole addressed the rumors in May 2022 after seeing a tweet from the Barstool reading,

“Travis Kelce’s Girlfriend Kayla Nicole Allegedly Broke Up With Him Because He Kept Making Her Pay Half of Everything In The Five Years They Were Dating”

The outlet claimed, “The intention was for her to prove she wasn’t just in it for the money and actually liked him”.

Kayla responded,

“Not sure where y’all got this nonsense from, but it’s absurd and very false”

In 2021, Kayla revealed she could barely afford to shop at Zara and couldn’t understand how IG influencers could afford designer bags without going broke.

This may have fueled the “Trav is cheap” rumors and Black Twitter had mixed feelings about the matter.

@amanda80205 tweeted,

“I really like Travis but I feel like it’s true”

@kelsfromheaven didn’t see an issue with their alleged financial arrangement.

“So what if he did? I’m confused. So women can take care of themselves or nah? Which one is it?”

User @BoringPhill seemingly agreed,

“Now we gone tell him what to do with his money let’s NOT forget she decided to date and continue to date him until it didn’t fit what she wanted anymore”

Kelce’s athletic prowess has earned him $64 million dollars in the 10 seasons he’s played in the National Football League. The eight-time Pro Bowler has another $42.5 milli due over the next three años.

Kayla Nicole and Travis Kelce began after the football star hit the like button on Kayla’s sexy IG photos. After a few months, Kayla decided to slide into his DMs. The couple briefly separated in the summer of 2020 but rekindled their romance by Christmas.

Most recently, Travis confirmed his single status on The Pivot podcast.

“I’m in the free market right now,” said the NFLer. “I’m out there just enjoying life, focused on my profession. Got my feet up outside of football.”

Kayla is continuing to build her brand Strong Is Sexy brand and definitely won’t have any trouble attracting dapper dates.