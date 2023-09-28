Bossip Video

The feud between Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian from Season 3 of their reality show was reignited in the Season 4 premiere of The Kardashians and things got nasty.

“It’s about you. You are a narcissist. It’s all about you!” said Kourtney to her sister.

The Daily Mail reports that at the start of the episode titled “You’re A Witch And I Hate You”, fans are shown a flashback to Season 3 of Kim and Kourtney’s fight over Kim becoming the creative director for a Dolce & Gabbana fashion show in Milan.

Of course, Kourtney had a problem with this because it came right after she collaborated with the brand for her wedding, using Domenico Dolce’s home in Portofino, Italy for the ceremony and felt the looks were too similar to the theme of her wedding.

The Kardashian said that she felt her sister “used her wedding as a business opportunity.”

Now in season 4, Kim brought us through the progression of their relationship in a confessional, saying, “Then we were over it. We had fun. You saw we did that Christmas album. We talked it out. Everything had been fine.”

But, after the pair had finally worked through their issues, seeing footage from the show reignited those negative feelings for both sisters.

“And then, we watched the edits for our show. And I start hearing what she’s saying about me, and she hears what I’m saying about her,” Kim says to the camera per The Daily Mail. “And then we get mad all over again. It brings up so many… so many feelings.”

The Daily Mail reports that Kourtney went on to add in her own confessional;

“I think last season was really hard. What’s harder than living it in real time is watching it back in the edit, which isn’t a natural way of living. So my whole family is going on a trip to Cabo, but three days earlier, before the trip, Kim and I have this heated phone call.”

They go on to show footage from the call three days earlier, which begins with Kim calling Kourtney to invite her to Milan for the launch of her Dolce campaign. But, it doesn’t take long for their conversation to end up reinvigorating the feud the sisters thought they already worked through.

The two start off cordial before things spiral when they clash over the campaign. Kourtney alleges that Kim “wanted it” for herself but Kim insists that “visually it’s not her thing” and says it’s “not that original.” “It’s not about the clothes!” says an angry Kourtney before laying into her sister.

“You’re talking about the bulls***t details cause it’s all your egotistical selfish mind can think about. You cannot stand someone else being the center of attention. You came to my wedding, you couldn’t be happy. You complained from the second you got there, till the second you left. That’s what it’s about. Forget about you couldn’t be happy, you couldn’t be happy for me. You couldn’t be happy that I was the center of attention and you weren’t.”

To that, Kim asks, “What is it that you feel so low of me?” and Kortney asks if she wasn’t to “dig deep” on the issue before she alleges that Kim wasn’t even happy for her at her wedding.

“No I want you to dig deep and figure out why you hate me so much and why you’re so angry with me because all of this never happened,” Kim insists. “I was so happy for you!”

She adds that she thinks her older sister has a “serious vendetta” against her and the family “you hate us, you’re a different person, we all talk about it,” says Kim.

“Because I don’t need you guys anymore. I don’t need to be a part of it,” says Kourtney.

Things then continue to go left when Kim brings up Kourtney’s friends who she says vent to her about Kourtney via a group chat called “not Kourtney.”

Kourtney angrily replies;

Do you think I want to be a part of that?!”

Kourtney ultimately ends with a dig at the Kardashians and her little sis in particular. She says Kim is a “witch” and says she hates her.

“I have a happy life, and the happiness comes when I get the f**k away from you guys, specifically you,” she adds.

New episodes of The Kardashians drop every Thursday on Hulu.