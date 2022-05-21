Bossip Video

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are getting married for a third time, now, with all of their friends and family in attendance.

Following a “practice” wedding in Las Vegas last month and an intimate ceremony at the Santa Barbara Courthouse earlier this week, Kravis took off to Italy to have their big wedding extravaganza.

This time around, they’re accompanied by all of their family and friends, including sisters Kim and Khloé Kardashian, Kylie and Kendall Jenner, and a whole host of Kardashian, Jenner, and Barker children.

According to reports from TMZ, the couple rented out a castle in Portofino, Italy, to tie the knot in front of family and a select group of friends. Kravis, who have been legally married since their intimate display in Santa Barbara last week, will reportedly host their nuptials at Castello Brown, which they are taking over entirely for a more intimate affair.

Despite this major event taking place over a four-day period, TMZ goes on to report that the couple are allegedly hosting another reception back in Los Angeles for even more people to witness their love upon their return. Scott Disick wasn’t invited to the Italy family vacation, so maybe he’ll be in attendance back at home.

As they arrived overseas, the whole Kardashian/Jenner clan has already made headlines, kicking off the festivities at Ristorante Puny on Friday night, where everyone coordinated in Dolce & Gabbana.

Kim K arrived on Friday in one of her signature body-hugging catsuits, still sporting her bleach-blonde hair. While she wasn’t accompanied by her boyfriend, Pete Davidson, her notoriously private sister, Kendall Jenner, brought her boyfriend, Devin Booker, along for the family vacay.

It’s safe to say we’ll be seeing a lot of the whole family on social media this weekend.