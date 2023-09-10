Is Kim Kardashian taking her little sister’s sloppy seconds by allegedly dating Odell Beckham Jr. after his rumored relationship with Khloé Kardashian?
The reality star is allegedly dating Odell Beckham Jr. years after the footballer was photographed flirting and intimately chatting with her sis, Khloé Kardashian.
According to The Mirror, a source revealed The SKKN founder has been spending time with the Baltimore Raven “very recently.”
“Kim Kardashian has a new love interest,” the insider shared during an appearance on the Deux U podcast before dropping clues about his identity, including his career and location.
The snitch said, “He plays for the Baltimore Ravens, so that was East Coast.”
Eventually the informant blatantly said, “It’s Odell Beckham Jr.”
“I don’t have any other information, that is who she has been hanging out with of late and I say very recently, without giving away too much information that I’m not supposed to give away. They were hanging out very recently.”
Kim kardashian and Odell Beckham was not a couple on my 2023 bingo card 🤨
— victoria (@_vicpic) September 7, 2023
Neither Kim nor Odell have addressed the rumors.
The NFL star was captured getting cosey at the rapper Drake’s pool party in 2016 with The Good American founder.
Khloé was photographed standing in between Odell’s legs as he sat on a table. The pair intimately chatted throughout the event, and partygoers said they very much looked like a couple.
Khloe Kardashian — Droppin' That Booty On Odell Beckham Jr. (Pics) https://t.co/mO4S0MrA0i
— TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) May 31, 2016
If Odell Beckham Jr. Is Actually Dating Khloe Kardashian, Just Cancel The Giants Season Nowhttps://t.co/2loeZkO40G pic.twitter.com/IbpHInWFXL
— Clem (@TheClemReport) May 31, 2016
Both parties denied they were dating.
Khloé attempted to clear up the rumors with a tweet on X, “TWIMC: Sorry to burst your bubble. When a couple drinks, a little flirting and an invasion of privacy collide, things may look crazy.”
TWIMC: Sorry to burst your bubble. When a couple drinks, a little flirting and an invasion of privacy collide things may look crazy
— Khloé (@khloekardashian) June 1, 2016
The wide receiver claims he almost lost the woman he actually wanted when the pics hit the net.
The 30-year-old opened up to GQ about the rumored romance in the August 2016 issue, stating,
“Whoever was there taking the pictures inside of a private party, inside of a private-er, private-er area of the house—we were in the kitchen of the house, where there was only like 15 people. It’s just kind of like…’dating’? I just met this person. This is maybe the second conversation we’ve had.”
“Things go like that and then some other girl that I may have been talking to hears about it, and now it’s more drama, more commotion in my life. And I’m sitting here trying to explain my situation to somebody, and it’s not even a situation.”
It looks like history may repeat itself.
Check out the recent relationship timelines for Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. after the flip!
Does The Math Add Up For Kim Kardashian’s Rumored Relationship With Odell Beckham Jr.?
The last we heard, Odell was in a relationship with the mother of his son, Lolo Wood, but did they break up? The athlete still has a birthday post dedicated to the model on his Instagram profile, so it’s difficult to tell.
A Reddit user posted, “I KNEW IT. I’VE SAID FOR MONTHS THAT HER NEXT STEP WAS TO BECOME A WAG,” while another chimed in, “Honestly this would be hilarious and I hope it’s real.”
Kimmy’s rumored roster also included legendary baller Tom Brady. However, the quarterback squashed the rumors after fans spotted him with supermodel Irina Shayk.
If these rumors are true, this isn’t the first time that a man has shown interest in two Kardashian sisters years apart. Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian’s new husband, expressed his infatuation with the “closet girl” after meeting Kim as Paris Hilton’s friend and personal organizer.
In his 2015 book, “Can I Say: Living Large, Cheating Death, and Drums, Drums, Drums,” the musician said, “Kim caught his eye when he was dating Paris and told a friend, “I don’t care if she’s the closet girl, she’s f–king hot.”
Travis explained when he and his wife Shanna Moakler took a “break”, he started talking to Kim. “We had stayed in touch after Amsterdam, and she did some modeling for [my brand] Famous. I hired Estevan Oriol to shoot a whole ad campaign of her in bathing suits.”
“Shanna and I started talking to each other again, and we reunited one more time, but I really wanted to see Kim. (Shanna caught wind of what was going on. She poured a drink on Kim at a party thrown by Carmen Electra. I felt terrible.) Kim and I never touched each other. It just wasn’t meant to be.”
Maybe this is just how this family moves – if there was no kissing, touching, sex or an official relationship between their sibling and a potential mate, he’s fair game.
We know there’s a little poop in the dating pool, but we’d rather chill on a floatie than bring our man home for the holidays and wonder if he is secretly salivating over our sis.
