Kourtney Kardashian is kapitalizing off of the drama that aired in the Season 4 premiere of The Kardashians and she’s trolling her sisters, especially Kim.

As previously reported viewers were stunned to Kourtney embroiled in a nasty feud with her younger sister Kim Kardashian during a heated phone call. Kourtney who previously accused her sister of “using her wedding as a business opportunity”, got into it with her sis during a conversation about a Dolce campaign in Milan.

Things somehow spiraled into Kourtney alleging that Kim wasn’t happy for her at her wedding and she called her sister a “narcissist” and a “witch” that she hates. Kim fired back and alleged that there’s a secret group chat called “Not Kourtney” where people put her on blast behind her back.

“All of your friends call us complaining,” said Kim. “Whether you think they’re the ones going to you, they’re all coming to us on the side, saying the opposite to us. We’re all confused, and we’re on a group chat labeled ‘Not Kourtney’ so we know, and have to funnel what your friends are saying to us, and have to figure out why you’re such a different person and why you have this vendetta!”

After the episode aired, a Kardashians watcher commented on Kourtney’s Instagram post from her Disney-themed baby shower and asked, “Are those friends on the ‘not Kourtney group chat’ Cause if so we don’t need them there.”

Kourtney gave a surprising response and alleged that the only members of the chat are her sisters.

“No the members of that chat are namely Kim, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie. Case closed,” responded Kourtney.

Later, she posted a screenshot from her friends denying being in the ‘”Not Kourtney” group chat.

In it, Allie Rizzo Sartiano and Simon Huck told the Kardashians that they were being attacked by fans who alleged that they were dragging her behind her back.

“Should I soft launch the YASS Kourtney group chat?” wrote Sartiano per a screenshot obtained by PEOPLE. “OMG please! These trolls keep DM’ing me accusing me of being on the other chat,” added Huck. “I’m like, if only they knew our anxiety about meaningless, endless chit chat,” Sartiano continued before saying that the “Not Kourtney” group chat “didn’t exist.” “Kim threw us all under the bus when there was not one actual friend on the chat,” replied Huck.

So far Kim, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie have yet to respond to Kourtney’s group chat allegations.

What do YOU think about this messy “Not Kourtney” group chat drama?