After making their biggest break to date in the case of Tupac Shakur’s murder, Las Vegas Police held a press conference to address the public.

After 27 long years, an arrest was made in the murder of rapper and icon Tupac Shakur. News of the arrest shocked many while the rest wondered what took so long. Duane ‘Keffe D’ Davis was arrested on Friday after a grand jury indicted him. The indictment included charges of murder with the use of a deadly weapon.

According to CNN, in 2009 Davis confessed to his role in the murder but police for some reason couldn’t immediately use the information. Yesterday, Las Vegas Police held a press conference to address the public on the situation.

“Over the last five years, we’ve conducted countless interviews and corroborated numerous facts that were not only consistent with the crime scene on the night of the incident, but also corroborated and were consistent with the sequence of events that night,” Jason Johansson, a Las Vegas police homicide lieutenant, said during a news conference Friday. “Duane Davis was the shot-caller for this group of individuals that committed this crime. He orchestrated the plan that was carried out to commit this crime,” Johansson said.

During the press conference, police revealed Davis essentially “talked himself right into jail”. Thanks to his numerous interviews with the media sprinkling additional information about the case online. Allegedly his participation in the Netflix murder documentary and then releasing his own memoir helped the police as well.

“Davis’ own admissions to his involvement in this homicide investigation that he provided to numerous different media outlets” helped reignite the investigation, Johansson said Friday. “He began to go out publicly boast about his involvement in the murder, and that led to law enforcement in Las Vegas taking another look at his claims, and ultimately, he’s talked himself right into jail,” Kading, the former detective, told CNN. “This was likely our last time to take a run at this case to successfully solve this case and bring forth a criminal charge,” Johansson said.

Had Davis stayed out of the spotlight and not clout chased he would have kept his freedom until his demise like the others involved in the murder. However, in this day and age clout is a drug even for the OGs.

You can watch the full press conference below.