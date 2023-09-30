Jada Pinkett Smith spoke out after the arrest of Tupac Shakur’s suspected murderer, Duane “Keffe D” Davis, after more than 25 years.

The 52-year-old hopes the arrest will bring “closure” to the homicide case of her beloved childhood friend. Jada took to her Insta Stories on Friday to express her feelings following the announcement.

“Now I hope we can get some answers and have some closure,” she wrote before adding, “R.I.P. Pac” accompanied by a dove emoji.

Police Arrest Johansson Duane “Keffe D” Davis For “Ordering The Death” Of Tupac Shakur After Years Of Snitching On Himself

Earlier in the day, the Associated Press and ABC News reported the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department arrested Duane “Keffe D” Davis in connection with the slain rapper’s shooting death on Sept. 13, 1996. After countless documentaries, theories and research on the unsolved case, the arrest is the first major breakthrough in nearly 27 years.

According to The AP, Las Vegas police homicide Lt. Jason Johansson stated, “Duane Davis was the shot caller for this group of individuals that committed this crime. Johansson claims he allegedly “ordered the death” of Shakur.

The Hip Hop superstar was shot four times. He was riding shotgun in a black BMW after the Mike Tyson and Bruce Seldon boxing match. Suge Knight drove and sustained graze wounds to the head from bullet fragments.

In the days following, surgeons removed Pac’s lung in a desperate attempt to save his life. He ultimately died from his injuries 6 days later at the age of 25. Davis has admitted in multiple interviews AND a memoir that he was riding in the passenger’s seat of the white Cadillac that the deadly shots allegedly came from.

In “Compton Street Legend,” released in 2019, Davis described the night Tupac was gunned down. The shooting took place following a gang dispute at the MGM Grand hotel. The beef led to the beating of the suspect’s nephew, Orlando Anderson. “Them jumping on my nephew gave us the ultimate green light to do something,” Mr. Davis said of the incident following the boxing match. “Tupac chose the wrong game to play.” Did he not learn from the stupidity of O.J.’ Simpson’s “If I Did It: Confessions of the Killer”? According to Clark County District Court prosecutors, Mr. Davis obtained a gun “for the purpose of seeking retribution against” Tupac. they claim Suge Knight then passed the firearm to another individual in the Cadillac with “the intent that this crime be committed.” Mr. Davis is the only person still living that was in the Cadillac. Tupac’s murder case quickly went cold. Yet his music, fans and friends like Jada would keep him permanently in popular culture. Over the next two decades, the world would learn of the love she shared for her “best friend.” See Jada Pinkett-Smith explaining her special relationship with Tupac after the flip.

Despite Social Media Speculation, Jada Pinkett-Smith Said She Only Loved Tupac As A “Best Friend”

The two shared a passion for theatre and music. They became fast friends while attending the Baltimore School of the Arts in Maryland.

Despite criticism of Willard’s manhood for “allowing” Jada to share her love for Tupac, she denies any romance.

“It was the first day and he came over to me and introduced himself,” the NAACP award winner told People . “Definitely from looking at him, wasn’t necessarily the type of cat that I would even like, deal with.” “But as soon as he approached me, he was like a magnet,” she continued. “Once you paid attention to him he kind of sucked you in. And we hit it off from that moment on.”

The mom of two says Tupac was more like a “brother” and “father figure.” Their relationship couldn’t have been further from romantic.

Jada told Howard Stern in 2015 that there was never any chemistry with the “All Eyez On Me” rapper. “Now being older, I have more of an understanding of what that was between us,” she said. “When you have two young people who have very strong feelings but there is no physical chemistry between us at all. And it wasn’t even just for me. It was him too.” “There was a time when I was like, just kiss me … let’s just see how this goes. And when I tell you it had to be the most disgusting kiss for us both,” the actress reminisced with laughter. “The only way I can put it is the Higher Power just did not want that because I feel as though if Pac and I had any kind of sexual chemistry, we might have killed each other because we were both so passionate and we loved deeply,” Jada contended. An argument about Shakur’s career path paused their friendship after their careers took off. Yet Jada says the love she had for her longtime friend never died.

“The type of relationship we had…you only get that once in a lifetime…,” Jada added tenderly.

Tupac’s loved ones hope this cold case stays hot because a guilty verdict could finally bring closure.

R.I.P. Tupac