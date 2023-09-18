Cardi B checked cheating conspiracies about Offset and haters spreading lies about her father online by issuing a warning to “keep it cute about family.”

After a week of keyboard gangsters gossiping and geriatric goons, the Grammy winner got fed up so Cardi entered the chat to shut down the digital drama. In particular, she addressed the haters targeting her family with fake rumors on social media.

As BOSSIP previously reported, Nicki Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty, and his too-grown goons threatened the “Jealousy” rappers on Instagram Friday night. They posted videos from a street corner, taunting the Migos member: “Offset, where you at?” one of Petty’s pals allegedly threatened Cardi in the past and tried to antagonize Cardi online before Offset responded.

Petty himself even mentioned the rapper potentially having to plan his own funeral.

The OGs were seemingly fueling and feeding off tension from the two rap rivals appearing at the MTV VMAs last week. Their respective fan bases followed suit online.

The shade turned nasty, forcing Cardi to address more infidelity rumors about Offset and resurfaced lies about her father. The platinum-selling diva warned trolls about fake cheating rumors before, and it sounds like she meant business.

Check out Cardi’s response to social media targeting her family after the flip.