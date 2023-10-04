Happy birthday, Rubi!
Professional baddie Rubi Rose celebrated her 26th birthday by stripping down and serving cake in a sexy photo dump that trended across social media while kicking off Libra SZN for all who observe.
Happy birthday to a real b!tch 💕 pic.twitter.com/kpGxUGV33t
— Rubi Rose (@RubiRose) October 2, 2023
Rubi Rose 📸 pic.twitter.com/QZb6yEnC3N
— Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) October 3, 2023
Rose, who makes big bucks on OnlyFans, continues to shine as a top-tier thirst trapper who’s constantly accused of getting work done which she denied during an appearance on the Big Facts podcast.
“I photoshop my pictures… I tell people that too so maybe that might throw them off sometimes but almost all girls photoshop their pictures to an extent,” she said on the popular podcast.
The aspiring rapper initially addressed the cosmetic surgery rumors in a lengthy Twitter rant last March.
Ive never touched my body, no shots/bbl/filler/veneers nothing… no shade to those that have, but stop tryna put surgery on me 🤨
— Rubi Rose (@RubiRose) March 8, 2022
I’ve always been hella skinny with no boobs- and i would feel like a little boy so I’d try and dress sexy and show my bum to be more feminine. But I gained like 20 pounds this past year & now im thick as shit 🥲😇
— Rubi Rose (@RubiRose) March 8, 2022
I’m not against surgery at all , BUT I will say I think the girls that are getting it now are too young. You don’t put on your womanly weight till like 24
— Rubi Rose (@RubiRose) March 8, 2022
Lowkey all East African girls have the same shape, thick Asf with a small belly and no tits
— Rubi Rose (@RubiRose) March 8, 2022
Several months later, she trended after posting a video of herself looking bustier than usual which, naturally, sparked breast implant accusations.
Rubi Rose 🌹 got new boobs 🤔 pic.twitter.com/3f1n07j8I0
— Texas Trill TV 45 (@TexasTrillTV451) September 21, 2022
She later shut down the breast implant rumors in a video posted on her IG stories.
“Just on my period, and my t*tties swelled the f**k up. It’s giving B cup h*e,” she said.
Fast-forward to a few weeks ago where she, once again, looked bustier than usual which she attributed to a push up bra.
“Flattered everyone thinks I got them done,” she wrote on her IG Story. “Dropping my push up bra next month for my hoochies *heart eyes*”
Rubi Rose responds to accusations that she got breast implants. pic.twitter.com/eQYc8xBiIS
— Wiztohfem Og 🛸🀄️ (@wiztohfem) September 12, 2023
At this point, everyone should expect celebs to change their mind about things they swore they’d never do. So no, we won’t be shocked at all if Rubi ever gets work done.
How do you feel about the obsession with famous baddies and cosmetic surgery? Do you think Rubi will stay natural? Tell us down below and enjoy more of her thirst traps on the flip.
Continue Slideshow
-
Who Wins The Jollof Wars? #SavorTheCulture Gets A Taste Of Senegal's OG Recipe From Brooklyn's Café Rue Dix
-
#SavorTheCulture Char & Deveen Dive Into Plantain Destination, BunNan BK
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week
-
Meagan The 'Missus?' Here's Why Jonathan Majors & Meagan Good Sparked Speculation They Got Huckleberry Hitched
-
Travis-Free Glow: Kayla Nicole's Hottest Thirst Traps On The Gram
-
Nia Long Calls Out Ime Udoka's Alleged Mistress By Name While Blasting Boston Celtics For Exposing 2022 Cheating Scandal
-
When The Mac & Cheese Touches The Yams: Ashanti & Mýa Remind Everyone That They’re 40-FINE In Viral Photo
-
Hall Of Horny: Rick Fox Seemingly Shoots Half-Court Shot At Brittany Renner After She Revealed Her Body Count, Sparks Hilarious Chaos
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.