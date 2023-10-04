Happy birthday, Rubi!

Professional baddie Rubi Rose celebrated her 26th birthday by stripping down and serving cake in a sexy photo dump that trended across social media while kicking off Libra SZN for all who observe.

Happy birthday to a real b!tch 💕 pic.twitter.com/kpGxUGV33t — Rubi Rose (@RubiRose) October 2, 2023

Rose, who makes big bucks on OnlyFans, continues to shine as a top-tier thirst trapper who’s constantly accused of getting work done which she denied during an appearance on the Big Facts podcast.

“I photoshop my pictures… I tell people that too so maybe that might throw them off sometimes but almost all girls photoshop their pictures to an extent,” she said on the popular podcast.

The aspiring rapper initially addressed the cosmetic surgery rumors in a lengthy Twitter rant last March.

Ive never touched my body, no shots/bbl/filler/veneers nothing… no shade to those that have, but stop tryna put surgery on me 🤨 — Rubi Rose (@RubiRose) March 8, 2022

I’ve always been hella skinny with no boobs- and i would feel like a little boy so I’d try and dress sexy and show my bum to be more feminine. But I gained like 20 pounds this past year & now im thick as shit 🥲😇 — Rubi Rose (@RubiRose) March 8, 2022

I’m not against surgery at all , BUT I will say I think the girls that are getting it now are too young. You don’t put on your womanly weight till like 24 — Rubi Rose (@RubiRose) March 8, 2022

Lowkey all East African girls have the same shape, thick Asf with a small belly and no tits — Rubi Rose (@RubiRose) March 8, 2022

Several months later, she trended after posting a video of herself looking bustier than usual which, naturally, sparked breast implant accusations.

Rubi Rose 🌹 got new boobs 🤔 pic.twitter.com/3f1n07j8I0 — Texas Trill TV 45 (@TexasTrillTV451) September 21, 2022

She later shut down the breast implant rumors in a video posted on her IG stories.

“Just on my period, and my t*tties swelled the f**k up. It’s giving B cup h*e,” she said.

Fast-forward to a few weeks ago where she, once again, looked bustier than usual which she attributed to a push up bra.

“Flattered everyone thinks I got them done,” she wrote on her IG Story. “Dropping my push up bra next month for my hoochies *heart eyes*”

Rubi Rose responds to accusations that she got breast implants. pic.twitter.com/eQYc8xBiIS — Wiztohfem Og 🛸🀄️ (@wiztohfem) September 12, 2023

At this point, everyone should expect celebs to change their mind about things they swore they’d never do. So no, we won’t be shocked at all if Rubi ever gets work done.

How do you feel about the obsession with famous baddies and cosmetic surgery? Do you think Rubi will stay natural? Tell us down below and enjoy more of her thirst traps on the flip.