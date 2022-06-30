What’s a summer without OnlyYams?
By now, we’re sure you’re tapped into OnlyFans–the subscription-based platform for models, exotic dancers, adult film stars, celebs with exclusive content, and anyone else to showcase their “talents” with complete control of exclusive content.
You may recall Bhad Bhabie shaking up social media with claims she made $52 million from OnlyFans based on receipts she posted on her Instagram page.
In the now-viral post, she showed her $52,892,972.25 in gross earnings since last April, $16,619,070.66 from subscription fees, $255,29080.78 from direct message payments, and $161,567.59 in tips from her OnlyFan page that costs $23.99/month to access.
“Not bad for 6 hours. we broke the f*** out of that onlyfans record,” she wrote on social media..
How she made so much money in just a year, we don’t know, but she wants everyone to move past her viral TV moment that launched her to fame while immortalizing her “Cash Me Outside” catchphrase.
“It’s not something that I’m just, ‘Oh, yes, I’m so in love with being the girl that got famous for being on Dr. Phil and saying some crazy s—.’ No, that’s not how I feel,” she said in a video posted by TMZ.
“Call me the youngest female of the decade to go platinum. Call me s*** like that. Like, there’s way more things,” she continued. “Call me the ‘Gucci Flip Flops’ girl, the ‘Hi, B****” girl, the girl who got a f***ing million-dollar makeup deal, the girl who made over f***ing $50 million on OnlyFans. Call me whatever you want. When you try to find a way to be annoying about something, it’s just kind of weird.”
Back in 2021, Billboard confirmed that she earned $1 million on OnlyFans in just six hours, breaking a record previously held by actress Bella Thorne who made $1 million in under 24 hours.
Whether Bhad Bhabie’s content is actually worth $24/month, we have no idea, but we compiled a list of subscription-worthy Black creators that you can enjoy on the flip.
Rubi Rose
The professional baddie-turned-rapper made OnlyFans history by making $100K in only 2 days with pics you could access for free on the internet. Legend.
Ms. London
You may remember when the award-worthy Booty Goddess spilled the beans about her sneaky link with Lil Baby and shattered Twitter. Yep, she’s the real deal worth every penny of her $25/month subscription fee.
Do you like my outfit? 😇 pic.twitter.com/POsnmNZxM1
— IG @themiamercy (@cybergirlmia) May 3, 2022
Mia Mercy
The snake-tongued stunner is one of the hottest stars on the platform with a particular set of skills worth the price of a subscription.
Ivy The Character
The emerging star is quite the character with an elite baddie bawwwdy that drives her growing legion of fans crazy.
Lost in📍Las Vegas.. pic.twitter.com/DPDrvxYGRN
— 📍 Miami, FL (@BreyanaTheBody) June 25, 2022
Breyana Moore
The big booty baddie has an impressive skill set and professional look to her content that makes her a star on the platform.
https://instagram.com/p/CFK6HKRHCmz/
Lala Koi
The cake-clapping stallion continues to rack up subs with her magnificent booty meats and treats that you can see in all their wobbledy glory–in regular or slow motion–on her thoroughly entertaining page.
https://mobile.twitter.com/MissBNasty/status/1539593954265485312
Miss B Nasty
You’ll need an umbrella to enjoy the real-life superhero who built her massive following by dropping addictive videos on social media FOR FREE.
Jasamine Banks
The freaknasty free spirit is a master at what she does on her impressive page. What it is she does so well, well, you’ll just have to pay to see.
I want u to Touch that lil Dangling thing that swing in the Back of my throat!!! 👅😂💦💦 pic.twitter.com/DuBhzporpt
— B.K.A Kakey (@RealKakeyy) August 27, 2020
Kakey
The prolific pole-polisher and her CVS receipt-length tongue are STILL driving fans crazy years after their life-changing debut online. Yes, her page is pricier than most but worth every penny.
Keep ya girl from round me
if you wan Er.. im HOT 🥵 Goddess in Heat 🔥 pic.twitter.com/r50HB0FfRS
— EbonyGoddessMystique😈 (@ebonygoddessM2) June 22, 2022
Ebony Mystique
The nasty stunner and her planet-sized DOUBLE Z’s continue to attract fans seeking fun-filled filth.
