What’s a summer without OnlyYams?

By now, we’re sure you’re tapped into OnlyFans–the subscription-based platform for models, exotic dancers, adult film stars, celebs with exclusive content, and anyone else to showcase their “talents” with complete control of exclusive content.

You may recall Bhad Bhabie shaking up social media with claims she made $52 million from OnlyFans based on receipts she posted on her Instagram page.

In the now-viral post, she showed her $52,892,972.25 in gross earnings since last April, $16,619,070.66 from subscription fees, $255,29080.78 from direct message payments, and $161,567.59 in tips from her OnlyFan page that costs $23.99/month to access.

“Not bad for 6 hours. we broke the f*** out of that onlyfans record,” she wrote on social media..

How she made so much money in just a year, we don’t know, but she wants everyone to move past her viral TV moment that launched her to fame while immortalizing her “Cash Me Outside” catchphrase.

“It’s not something that I’m just, ‘Oh, yes, I’m so in love with being the girl that got famous for being on Dr. Phil and saying some crazy s—.’ No, that’s not how I feel,” she said in a video posted by TMZ. “Call me the youngest female of the decade to go platinum. Call me s*** like that. Like, there’s way more things,” she continued. “Call me the ‘Gucci Flip Flops’ girl, the ‘Hi, B****” girl, the girl who got a f***ing million-dollar makeup deal, the girl who made over f***ing $50 million on OnlyFans. Call me whatever you want. When you try to find a way to be annoying about something, it’s just kind of weird.”

Back in 2021, Billboard confirmed that she earned $1 million on OnlyFans in just six hours, breaking a record previously held by actress Bella Thorne who made $1 million in under 24 hours.

Whether Bhad Bhabie’s content is actually worth $24/month, we have no idea, but we compiled a list of subscription-worthy Black creators that you can enjoy on the flip.

