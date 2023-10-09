Bossip Video

After Drake’s lengthy Instagram comment responding to Joe Budden’s For All The Dogs review his dad Dennis Graham decided to chime in.

This weekend Drake’s new album For All The Dogs was released and the reactions to the album varied from Drake fans praising the project and others being not so pleased. The loudest opinions about the album, however, seemed to be directed at the rapper and not the art itself.

Joe Budden’s review of the album made it back to Drake who immediately responded with an Instagram attack on Joe and middle/upper class living.

Now Drake’s father Dennis Graham has entered the convo and of course, he’s backing his son.

According to HotNewHipHop Dennis is shunning all the old heads bashing Drake’s art, especially Joe Budden who he labeled a hater.

“It’s a f—king shame that a young artist can’t do his own thing and enjoy his glory without an old hater mother**ker trying to bust his bubble because he has nothing going on,” Dennis Graham Sr. said in a lengthy comment. “To mention or put a limit on what age anyone should be dealing with which is none of his goddamn business as long as they’re of legal age, I am sick of these old f—king haters f—king with my son, if you don’t like what he does keep it moving mother—ker, he’s not bothering you.”

Of course, Dennis should back his son at all times but art is subjective and while Drake has been the most consistent of his peers, he is not above criticism. Lost in the entire conversation about Joe Budden is that he praised parts of the album and it looks like his past history with Drake played a big part in the entire flare-up.

Either way, the next episode of Joe Budden’s Podcast will be must-see television.

You can watch Joe’s entire rant about Drake’s For All The Dogs below.