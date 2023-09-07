Bossip Video

Drake has confirmed the release date of his For All The Dogs project with throwback footage of his father Dennis Graham, and an album easter egg in his hair.

When Drake released his first book Titles Ruin Everything the moment was immediately overshadowed by the news that a coinciding album would be released. And while details about the project titled For All The Dogs are still forthcoming, eagle-eyed fans recently noticed that Drizzy teased the release date with his braids.

A photo of the rapper backstage shows numerous charms in his hair including the numbers 9 and 22 for September 22.

On Wednesday, Drake confirmed the September 22n release date as hinted in his fancy hair-do.

Not only that but to announce the project, the 6 God went into the vault and pulled out vintage footage of his dad, Dennis Graham. OG Dennis looks cool as ever in the throwback footage performing with a lit Newport fresh out of the box and a smile on his face.

Dennis also took to his Instagram to share his thoughts after hearing his son’s latest album and labeled it “the best music I’ve heard him do.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cw4DJ43L7k3/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Drake has made it known this album is a return to the “old Drake” people claimed to have missed and Nicki Minaj, Bad Bunny, and allegedly Burna Boy will be on the album. As previously reported, the cover art was drawn by his son Adonis so announcing the date with the Dennis footage makes this a Graham family affair.

Let’s hope this project has just as much replay value as HER LOSS.