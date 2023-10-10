Bossip Video

Toni Braxton is aging like fine wine as she turns 56, and she only needed one flawless fit to remind us: her birthday suit!

Another trip around the sun is a beautiful thing, and few make it look as good as Toni. The Grammy winner took to Instagram with a post as sultry as her voice for her birthday. She’s no stranger to showing skin, and fortunately, some things don’t change.

The “You’re Making Me High” singer served a seductive look at the camera. She wore a delicately draped long black silk robe and nothing else. The pose showed off Toni’s toned back and shoulder, a flash of abs, and a whole lot of leg. Don’t hurt ’em, Ms. Braxton!

“In my birthday suit,” she wrote, leaving the rest of the imagination.

Most would be happy staying forever fine. However, after all that Toni and her family have been through, she knows health is the real wealth. In addition to living with the chronic condition of Lupus since her diagnosis in 2008, back-to-back crises recently hit close to home.

Toni Braxton Almost Lost Her Life Immediately After She Lost Her Sister Traci Braxton

In March 2022, her younger sister Traci Braxton passed away from cancer at just 50 years old. Her husband, Kevin Surratt, revealed the health battle she privately fought to TMZ.

“We have come to a time where we must inform the public that after a year of privately undergoing a series of treatment for esophageal cancer our beloved Traci Braxton has gone on to glory,” he shared.

Two days after Traci’s tragic death, Toni thought she felt a broken heart, according to PageSix.

“I remember that day because my chest was aching often, just hurting. And I thought I was just sad because unfortunately my sister had just passed and I thought, ‘Wow, I’m really aching in my heart for my sister,'” Toni reflected. “And come to find out, of course, I was sad about my sister, but I also had underlying health issues. It was my body talking to me, telling me something’s not quite right.”

The pain in her chest turned out to be something even more serious. That same month, the R&B diva underwent emergency heart surgery.

Doctors placed a life-saving stent because her “left main coronary artery was 80 percent blocked,” she said. “The doctors told me I could’ve had a massive heart attack, I would not have survived.”

Fortunately, Toni bounced back as fierce and fine as ever, helping others with Lupus find the information, resources, and community to maintain their health.

Happy birthday to one of the baddest to ever do it, Toni Braxton!