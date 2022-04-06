Bossip Video

The Braxtons mourned their sister with a private memorial service and birthday celebration.

Saturday, April 2 would have been Traci Braxton’s 51st birthday, and the Braxtons; Toni, Towanda, Trina, Tamar, Michael, and their mother Ms. Evelyn, held a private party for her.

The family wore shades of green for the celebration that Toni previously told Tamron Hall would soon happen outside of the public eye. Toni also shared that she sometimes finds it hard to believe that her sister is no longer here.

“I wake up every morning and I go, ‘Did I dream it? Did I dream it?’ and I have to remind myself, ‘No, she’s gone, but she’s been here with us for 50 years,'” Braxton shared of how she was coping with Traci’s death. “So, I try to relish in that moment and try to smile about it and just be grateful for the time you have and you have to always remember to be kind to one another.”

Similarly, Ms. Evelyn Braxton expressed dismay after Traci’s passing after a year-long battle with Esophageal cancer but over the weekend she marked her daughter’s late birthday with a message calling her an “amazing gift.”

“Your life on earth may have ended but you will live on in my heart forever,” wrote the matriarch via an Instagram tribute post.

Guests At Traci Braxton’s Service Wear Green

At Traci’s celebration service Ms. Braxton and the rest of the family were joined by several green-wearing guests. The venue for the event was also decorated in a similar color palette.

The Braxtons were joined by family friends including NeNe Leakes and her boyfriend Nyonisela Sioh…

KeKe Wyatt and her husband Zackariah Darring...

and Angie Stone.

The Braxton Sisters Pen Birthday Tributes To Traci

Ahead of the celebration, Tamar Braxton penned an Instagram tribute to her late sister and candidly remarked on things “not getting easier.”

“Someone lied and said ‘it gets easier.’ It doesn’t. You just continue to live without,” wrote Tamar while noting that it was “Tray Day.” “On your last birthday, we all were so hopeful and optimistic and said it wasn’t going to be your last one. We were right because Today and EVERY birthday we will celebrate you just like we said we would,” the “All the Way Home” singer continued. “Our sisterly bond is unbreakable”

Towanda Braxton also tributed Traci with a post about her closeness with her “unapologetic” sister.

“Everyday I wake myself up with disbelief that my Traci is no longer here,” wrote Towanda. “If you don’t have sisters, you will never fully understand the bond we have together. “Many tried to come between us but our love for one another was blessed by God,” she added. “Happy birthday my amazing Traci. I love you and thank you for being you….unapologetic. I will forever keep our promises. Love, your Umba.”

Trina Braxton also marked her sister’s birthday with a tribute post.

She noted that the family memorialized Traci with matching hummingbird lockets that carry her ashes close to their hearts.

“Hummingbirds were Traci’s favorite,” wrote Trina. ‘We made these beautiful lockets with her ashes to honor our promise that we would take her everywhere we go. I love you, my hummingbird.”

Beautiful.

Best wishes to the Braxtons!