Bossip Video

T.I., Anthony Mackie, Shaggy, Flo Rida and more attend DJ IRIE’s 17th annual ‘IRIE Weekend’ in Miami to give back to the youth.

Last weekend Miami’s very own DJ IRIE held his 17th giveback for South Florida’s future, the youth. From October 5th-7th celebrities flocked to South Florida to pour into the youth and provide tools for them to succeed. Thursday Anthony Mackie was the guest speaker and spent time at Topgolf discussing life and the future with the kids. That evening, the IRIE foundation held an exclusive dinner party at Giselle. The dinner featured private tasting menus and signature drinks by Eleven20 Tequila. Shaggy and Flo Rida were also on hand for special surprise performances. During the event guests received gifts and bid on auction pieces with proceeds benefiting the Irie Foundation.

Irie’s Adidas Big Golf Classic tournament was the highlight of Friday morning and was held at the Miami Beach Golf Club. Friday Night the festivities moved to the legendary nightclub LIV Miami which featured a performance by top DJ, Marshmello.

Saturday guest attended Irie Weekend first ever Game, Set & Give Pro-AM Tennis Tournament. Additionally, the Tournament was powered by DeepSleep Studio at the Luxury Tennis Club located in Aventura. To Close the weekend guest met at E11EVEN Miami for a special performance by the King T.I. according to a press release.

The event also featured a ton of brand sponsors all coming together to support the South Florida youth.

A multitude of brand sponsors including Adidas, Pepsi, Miami Heat, E11EVEN MIAMI, E11EVEN Vodka, DeepSleep Studio, Mohegan, Santander Bank, Wells Fargo, Topgolf, IMS Marketing, Eleven20 Tequila, Happy Dad, Giselle Miami, Marion Moore Foundation, Papa’s Pilar Rum, Hemingway Whiskey, Tequila 512, NDO H2O, Sugar Factory, Whitman’s Miami, Gorilla, The Salty, Vitasquad, Ostrow Brasserie, Evergreen Sweeteners and more supported the weekend and of the Irie Foundation.

If you missed this weekend’s events you can cure the fomo with a look at the festivities below.