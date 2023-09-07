Bossip Video

After months on the comeback trail, Jamie Foxx is putting together an impressive run with They Cloned Tyrone, cussin’ dog Comedy Strays, vicious Action/Thriller God Is A Bullet, and upcoming Prime Video film The Burial that’s sure to be another hit for the sprawling streamer.

Inspired by true events, “when a handshake deal goes sour, funeral homeowner Jeremiah O’Keefe (Tommy Lee Jones) enlists charismatic, smooth-talking attorney Willie E. Gary (Jamie Foxx) to save his family business,” per the official synopsis.

“Tempers flare and laughter ensues as the unlikely pair bond while exposing corporate corruption and racial injustice in this triumphant story.”

“It’s a great American story” said Foxx in an interview with PEOPLE, adding, “we actually heard about this project probably 15 years ago. So it tells you how projects can be special. You hear about it 15 years ago, but now, everything lines up. Maggie Betts lines up. [Producer] Datari Turner lines up. Everybody involved lines up, and then here we are embarking upon an incredible story, with an amazing character. It just feels good!”

Check out the trailer and more first look photos below:

Directed by Maggie Betts, The Burial also stars Jurnee Smollett, Mamoudou Athie, and Pamela Reed with Bill Camp and Alan Ruck.

“The real Willie Gary has a huge, larger-than-life personality, and I knew Jamie had the talent, charisma and range to bring this complex and multi-faceted persona to the screen,” said Betts. He was a perfect match for the role, and he brought so much more humanity and vulnerability to the character than I could have ever expected which, as a director, was very exciting to work with.”

The Burial premieres exclusively on Prime Video October 13, 2023.